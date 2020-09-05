As Memorial Stadium sits empty, Saturdays without football in Lincoln start to hit home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Basnett Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo. Follow Chris Basnett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Todd Campfield’s daily commute to work is a scenic one.

Every day the general manager of the N Zone sports bar drives past Memorial Stadium before hanging a right into the Haymarket, some days probably turning at the corner occupied by Melichar’s 66 Sales and Service at 9th and P streets.

Anyone who has made the trek into Lincoln from the north knows what Campfield sees. It's easy, when you see it like that, to imagine gamedays in Lincoln. To imagine the sea of red swirling around the stadium's base and fanning out across downtown.

Saturday would have been the first of those days this fall. They're all special here, of course. But there's something about that first one.

The first sign of the season at Melichar's predicting the score of the game; the first crowd cramming into the N Zone and every other bar, grabbing some wings and slamming some beers. The early risers at the Embassy Suites, filling up on mimosas and bloody marys, and trying to shake off the effects of the night before.

There was none of that Saturday, for some reasons that are well-known, and others that remain shrouded in mystery.