As key members of Husker secondary get healthy, Fisher says he 'couldn't be more proud' of group

All the way back in September of 2018, late in Michigan’s colossal 56-10 beatdown of Nebraska in Ann Arbor, secondary coach Travis Fisher had a somewhat peculiar concern about putting then-true freshman Braxton Clark in his first game.

Fisher worried that Clark would come down with an interception right away.

“What I wanted for (Clark) was to have them run the ball his way and get his first hit,” Fisher said then. “I wanted a tackle first. I didn’t really want him to try to go get a pick because that’s probably what he’d go do, but I wanted him to make a tackle and let him see how it feels and get his juices flowing that way.”

Two years later, against Northwestern last fall, redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer saw his first extensive action in the secondary for Nebraska and logged a pair of picks in the first half alone.

What must Fisher have thought of that?

“He wanted three,” Fisher said with a laugh on Wednesday. “He wanted three real bad.”

That never materialized for the young safety, though. Farmer played sparingly over the next couple of weeks and then suffered a serious injury in warm-ups on the field at Purdue on Dec. 5.