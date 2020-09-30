As Huskers transition to putting pads on, job competition moves to next phase as team walks 'fine line' of preparation

“I’m excited to start to get the pads on and really, probably, start to give you a better answer at some point here,” Dawson said when asked about his early impressions of the newcomers in his group. “The good thing about this outside linebacker group is we have a good group of guys who are hungry to improve and get better.”

Now the name of the game becomes walking the line between getting the players used to hitting and being physical, but also not wearing them out too much before a stretch of nine games in nine weeks begins.

“Coach (Scott) Frost has a good schedule for us and he’s talked to me about his plan, just so we kind of see what he’s got planned for us,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I think he’s got enough situational work. The fine line is getting them ready for a football game without driving them into the ground. Not having pads on for 10 months is not ideal, but most people are in the same boat.”

For Dawson, he’s getting a first up-close look at all of his guys. One he’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on is sophomore junior college transfer Niko Cooper.