 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As Huskers transition to putting pads on, job competition moves to next phase as team walks 'fine line' of preparation
View Comments
topical

As Huskers transition to putting pads on, job competition moves to next phase as team walks 'fine line' of preparation

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska football opens spring season, 3.9

Nebraska's outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson speaks to reporters in March at Memorial Stadium. 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The next step toward returning to play arrived in Big Ten country on Wednesday when teams were allowed to don full pads for the first time.

At Nebraska, Wednesday's practice featured shoulder pads and helmets, but they're now working up to being in full pads. Even that means the Huskers are as close as they've been to full-speed work, considering the conference considered transitioning to full pads the red line it wasn’t willing to cross in early August before eventually postponing the season.

When the full pads come on, that will also mark the next phase of competition for jobs and playing time.

Even though NU coaches have seen a lot of their guys in recent weeks, on Tuesday assistants such as outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson pointed out that there’s much to learn in the 25 days between the time the pads come on and when the Huskers open at Ohio State on Oct. 24.

Dawson was hired in January, but eight months later still hadn’t seen any of his players work in full-contact situations when he met with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday. Two practices in March and two practices in August — before spring ball and preseason camp were scuttled, respectively — constituted all the time he’s had with his players until limited workouts over the past few weeks.

“I’m excited to start to get the pads on and really, probably, start to give you a better answer at some point here,” Dawson said when asked about his early impressions of the newcomers in his group. “The good thing about this outside linebacker group is we have a good group of guys who are hungry to improve and get better.”

Now the name of the game becomes walking the line between getting the players used to hitting and being physical, but also not wearing them out too much before a stretch of nine games in nine weeks begins.

“Coach (Scott) Frost has a good schedule for us and he’s talked to me about his plan, just so we kind of see what he’s got planned for us,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I think he’s got enough situational work. The fine line is getting them ready for a football game without driving them into the ground. Not having pads on for 10 months is not ideal, but most people are in the same boat.”

For Dawson, he’s getting a first up-close look at all of his guys. One he’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on is sophomore junior college transfer Niko Cooper.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s got about the biggest hands I think I’ve seen on a guy, so hopefully he can use those in getting his hands on some offensive linemen and being stout in the run game while also at the same time being explosive in (the) pass game,” Dawson said of the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder. “Obviously he’s a guy who’s a little bit older, his body is a little bit more mature, and he can pack some food away, I know that.”

The rest of it pretty much has had to wait until now.

“It’s going to be fun to get out there with these guys and get past the drill phase and get some pads on,” Dawson said.

Key members of Husker football coach Scott Frost's staff

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News