As Huskers, Big Ten teams return to campus, Nebraska doctor at forefront of navigating 'tremendous' unknown

“Our Big Ten task force, on Monday we’re going to spend the entire meeting talking about testing strategy, what’s being currently operationalized and perhaps what’s proposed for each of the Big Ten universities and how can we share what lessons we’ve learned just in the first week of student-athletes coming back that can help inform as we move forward in the future,” Kratochvil said.

That information might affect more than just student-athletes, too. Kratochvil said the task force may be able to use the data it collects from testing returning athletes to know more about the virus’ overall penetration in a population of relatively young people. That could lead to insights on how campuses prepare for the fall semester and beyond.

“For example, say we tested all the returning student-athletes and 2% came back positive; well, that’s going to help us understand a bit about what’s going on across the country, whereas if we get 30% that test positive, that may be useful information as well,” he said. “As we start seeing the data come back from the various teams that are being tested, I think that’s going to very quickly inform other sports and other universities and what they may consider.