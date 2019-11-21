There were moments in Nebraska’s 37-21 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday that felt a bit like a look into the near future.
A goal line play for the Husker defense, for instance, included three true freshmen: safety Myles Farmer, outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and defensive lineman Ty Robinson.
Robinson joined redshirt freshman Casey Rogers and junior transfer Keem Green — three key pieces for 2020 and beyond on the defensive line for NU — all saw more time than they had through the season.
In all, the Huskers used a season-high 10 true freshmen plus Green against the Badgers, three more than they did against Purdue and nearly double the number of newcomers used earlier in the season.
This is all part of the balancing act. Head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers are trying to win their final two games of the regular season in order to qualify for a bowl game. Frost is so focused on the task at hand that he’s said several times he’s only willing to talk about bigger-picture issues once the season is over.
Nebraska is also trying to work in more young players who can still retain redshirts in order to take some snaps off of veterans who have played a lot this season.
At the same time, though, NU fans are getting a peek at some of the players, particularly on defense, whom the Huskers will count on in the near future.
“I think the next step for them is, you just played against Wisconsin, who is very, very physical. That’s a really good football team, really good offensive line," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "You got reps against those guys and you weren’t getting pushed around, you can play against anybody in this league. We’ve just got to keep getting you ready and ready and more reps and more reps and more reps.”
For a guy like Robinson, who could see his workload double this weekend against Maryland, according to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, more and more reps are coming quickly. For others, such as freshmen inside linebackers Garrett Snodgrass and Nick Henrich, who have seen work on special teams in recent weeks, increased roles won’t likely come until next fall or beyond.
But the experience at this point all matters.
“We can talk about that more after the season, but experience, there’s no substitute for experience,” Frost said Thursday. “Getting into any game in any fashion I think helps get your feet wet and gets you ready for the future.”
The Huskers have had many young players at least dip a toe in the water this fall.
Nebraska began the season with 39 scholarship players from the 2018 and 2019 classes on the roster who are freshman or sophomores in eligibility (plus eight juco and graduate transfers).
Of those 39, five are currently regular starters. They are quarterback Adrian Martinez, defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, kicker Barret Pickering, center Cameron Jurgens and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
Six more have played to varying degrees but aren’t redshirt candidates either because they’ve played in more than four games as freshmen or because they’ve already used a redshirt season: outside linebackers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson, defensive backs Braxton Clark and Quinton Newsome, defensive lineman Casey Rogers and offensive lineman Will Farniok.
That represents only 28.2% of the 39. After that, 11 have played a little but are surefire redshirt candidates and 13 more have not yet appeared in a career game, including redshirt freshmen defensive lineman Tate Wildeman and outside linebacker David Alston.
The final four have transferred or are suspended and not expected to return in Miles Jones (transfer), Andre Hunt, Katerian Legrone and Maurice Washington.
The bottom line in all of these numbers is that the remaining 2018 class — now 10 scholarship players have left the program or aren’t expected back — and the 2019 class essentially serve as the foundation for NU going forward. There are some redshirt sophomores the staff inherited who could, potentially, become core players (Trent Hixson and Austin Allen on offense and Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels on defense, for example), and there are some upperclassman transfers such as tight end Travis Vokolek and Green who have multiple years of eligibility remaining beyond this season.
But the main thrust of the Frost-era rebuild is in those first two classes and what is coming behind in 2020.
Recent weeks have provided only a glimpse and the final two will continue to show little bits here and there. Pieces like the emergence of Clark as a trusted, rangy cornerback on the edge. Pieces like defensive lineman Ty Robinson holding up well and earning himself more playing time down the stretch. Pieces like Jurgens’ continued improvement in the middle of NU’s offensive line or quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s striking athleticism in emergency work against Indiana.
Others might have seen more time if not for injuries, such as defensive backs Javin Wright (one game) and Noa Pola-Gates (two).
“That is a moving target and we have done the best we could,” Frost said of making determinations for freshman playing time throughout the season. “There are a few guys that, knowing some of the injuries we have had and some of the places that we haven’t had enough depth, that we think maybe we should have tried to just go ahead and play guys. We tried to play them as they were ready to play and as we felt they were prepared to go out and do it. We are going to be glad that we saved the year for some of these guys down the road, but there are a couple spots where we think maybe if we would have played them that we could have gotten a little more help.”
Many weren’t ready to jump right into college ball. None of NU’s four freshman defensive backs — Newsome, Farmer, Wright and Pola-Gates — was even on campus for spring ball this year, nor were receivers Darien Chase and De’Mariyon Houston, nor were eight of the nine linemen (six offensive, three defensive) NU signed.
“So now (2020) will be their first spring, so they’re going to take a huge jump,” secondary coach Travis Fisher said. “They’re going to take a huge jump, and they’re not new around campus, they don’t have to figure out (how to get) to class, find their way around campus.”
So over the final two weeks, it’s quite possible more freshmen will see the field and gain some experience. But in terms of a wholesale look at what Nebraska has waiting in the wings, that is likely going to have to wait, until the 2020 Red-White Spring Game and well beyond.
Nebraska football scholarship chart
|Position
|Freshman
|RS Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|QB (3)
|Luke McCaffrey
|Adrian Martinez
|Noah Vedral*
|RB (6)
|Ronald Thompkins
|Maurice Washington
|Dedrick Mills*
|Wyatt Mazour*^
|Rahmir Johnson
|Jaylin Bradley*
|TE (6)
|Chris Hickman
|Katerian Legrone*
|Austin Allen*
|Jack Stoll*
|Kurt Rafdal*
|Travis Vokolek
|WR (11)
|Jamie Nance
|Andre Hunt*
|Jaevon McQuitty*
|JD Spielman*
|Jaron Woodyard*
|Darien Chase
|Miles Jones*
|Mike Williams
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Kanawai Noa*
|Demariyon Houston
|T (8)
|Bryce Benhart
|Broc Bando*
|Brenden Jaimes
|Christian Gaylord*
|Matthew Anderson
|Matt Farniok*
|Jimmy Fritzsche
|Brant Banks
|G (5)
|Michael Lynn
|Trent Hixson*
|Boe Wilson*
|Matt Sichterman*
|John Raridon*
|C (3)
|Ethan Piper
|Will Farniok*
|Cameron Jurgens*
|DE (11)
|Ty Robinson
|Tate Wildeman*
|Chris Walker*
|Ben Stille*
|Khalil Davis*
|Mosai Newsom
|Casey Rogers*
|Deontre Thomas*
|Jahkeem Green
|Carlos Davis*
|DaiShon Neal*
|DT (3)
|Damion Daniels*
|Darrion Daniels*
|Vaha Vainuku*
|OLB (8)
|Garrett Nelson
|David Alston*
|Caleb Tannor
|JoJo Domann*
|Tyrin Ferguson*
|Jamin Graham
|Pernell Jefferson*
|Alex Davis*
|ILB (6)
|Nick Henrich
|Collin Miller*
|Mohamed Barry*
|Jackson Hannah
|Will Honas*
|Garrett Snodgrass
|S (7)
|Myles Farmer
|Marquel Dismuke*
|Eric Lee Jr.*
|Noa Pola-Gates
|Deontai Williams*
|Avery Anderson*
|Jeremiah Stovall*^
|CB (7)
|Javin Wright
|Braxton Clark*
|Cam Taylor
|Dicaprio Bootle*
|Lamar Jackson
|Quinton Newsome
|Tony Butler*
|ST (1)
|Barret Pickering (K)
|Class Total
|25
|9
|16
|18
|17
|Overall Total
|85
|*Player has used redshirt
|^Added for 2019 season