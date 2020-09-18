As football nears, Nebraska Athletic Department searches for ways to involve fans

If Thursday's scrimmage by the Nebraska baseball team said anything, it's that Husker fans have an appetite for live sports.
A big appetite.
That hunger only figures to grow as a revamped football season grows closer, now just five weeks from getting underway the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
It's a hunger that won't be satisfied inside Memorial Stadium, as the Big Ten said in restarting the season that fans wouldn't be allowed into the league's venues as part of strict health protocols.
So for an athletic department that prides itself on its ability to involve and motivate its fans through social media, the task ahead is a large one.
"We’re going to think of some innovative ways to have our fans involved. We love our fans; they’re the greatest fans in college football," NU athletic director Bill Moos said earlier this week. "And hopefully we can get them involved in some innovative ways, and we’re already working on that."
What those innovations are remain to be seen. Meetings continue behind the scenes at Nebraska, as do talks around the league to figure out who exactly everyone is going to play.
Nebraska may have gotten a small look Thursday, when 38,000 people watched the Husker baseball team's scrimmage on Facebook. There were almost certainly at least a couple thousand more between Twitter and the Athletic Department's website, though exact numbers for those options weren't available.
In addition, a 19-second video of injured pitcher-turned-umpire Kyle Perry ringing up Cam Chick on a called strike three had more than 45,000 views on Twitter as of Friday afternoon.
"We talk every day about, 'How can we keep our fans engaged during this time?' We don’t want to be insensitive to the larger-scale picture and what’s going on with the pandemic, but at the same time, this is a unique place and we have the best fans in the country," Garrett Klassy, deputy athletic director, said in April. “They’re hungry for information, and they’re hungry to be engaged with Husker athletics."
Klassy spoke the day before Nebraska's virtual spring game, which drew more than 281,000 unique viewers and more than half a million unique views on NU's social media channels for a video game simulation with commentary from the radio team of Greg Sharpe and Matt Davison.
The event, which featured an interview with Tom Osborne, the Cornhusker Marching Band performing via Zoom, and former player Steve Warren singing the national anthem, was a runaway success for the university.
"We have one of the most outstanding, if not the most outstanding, staff in regards to marketing and promotions. Very innovative — you just need to go back to the spring game, the virtual spring game, and look at the numbers who watched that, and that was make-believe game," Moos said this week. "We will have an array of, again, innovative ways to involve our fans.
"That’s what’s fun about this business. There are some things that are more fun than others, but to think of ideas and think outside of the box, this staff does that as well as any I’ve seen in my career."
There's no substitute for the real thing, though. Some fans could, eventually, be allowed in. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green said as much after the re-worked calendar was released.
"Might this be revisited, or might it be reconsidered? I’ll go back to what I said earlier: This is of course a fluid and dynamic situation. When I said we know a lot more today than we knew on Aug. 11, I think we’re going to know a lot more in November than we know today," Green said. "And we will continue to evaluate what those conditions are. It is not lost on me that there are other conferences that are playing and competing … and there are examples of where that is being done successfully."
For now, though, NU fans will have to settle for their own couches, and whatever the Athletic Department can deliver to replace the experience of being in Memorial Stadium.
"We all know Nebraska, we all know that our fan base, Husker Nation, the state of Nebraska and beyond, that they will be in Memorial Stadium whether they are there physically or not," Green said. "And as Bill said, I know that may not be perfect, but they will be there in spirit, and they will be there supporting our team, and we know that will be the case."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
