As football nears, Nebraska Athletic Department searches for ways to involve fans

"That’s what’s fun about this business. There are some things that are more fun than others, but to think of ideas and think outside of the box, this staff does that as well as any I’ve seen in my career."

There's no substitute for the real thing, though. Some fans could, eventually, be allowed in. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green said as much after the re-worked calendar was released.

"Might this be revisited, or might it be reconsidered? I’ll go back to what I said earlier: This is of course a fluid and dynamic situation. When I said we know a lot more today than we knew on Aug. 11, I think we’re going to know a lot more in November than we know today," Green said. "And we will continue to evaluate what those conditions are. It is not lost on me that there are other conferences that are playing and competing … and there are examples of where that is being done successfully."

For now, though, NU fans will have to settle for their own couches, and whatever the Athletic Department can deliver to replace the experience of being in Memorial Stadium.

"We all know Nebraska, we all know that our fan base, Husker Nation, the state of Nebraska and beyond, that they will be in Memorial Stadium whether they are there physically or not," Green said. "And as Bill said, I know that may not be perfect, but they will be there in spirit, and they will be there supporting our team, and we know that will be the case."

