As fans return, NU event staff revels in 'busting at the seams' on spring game weekend

The gem, of course, is the spring game, Nebraska's first in more than two years, and the first event in Memorial Stadium with more than a few dozen in attendance since Nov. 29, 2019.

It comes a couple of weeks after the Huskers held an open practice that saw a few thousand attend. Even that was enough to get the juices flowing for some.

"That practice where we had the fans was great. It was amazing to me to see the energy the guys had just from a few thousand people up in the stands yelling and chanting. We’ve been missing that," NU coach Scott Frost said this week. "I know we won’t be full on Saturday, but it’s going to be great to have some people back in there again and the home field advantage we get at Memorial Stadium is significant when we have people there, so it’s great to see the start of that."

While the majority of the eyes will be focused on what happens on the field, Davidson and his team will take care of all the things that happen behind the scenes to pull off a successful gameday.

"We've been meeting for the spring game specifically for probably over three months," Davidson said. "Just to batten down the hatches and turn over every stone and make sure we've got everything covered."