As division races intensify, Parker Gabriel checks in on each Big Ten team in his power rankings

Minnesota just signed P.J. Fleck to an extension and then got a nice placement from the College Football Playoff committee. It was a good week in Minneapolis. Until Saturday. The Gophers lost at home to Illinois and a four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt. Tanner Morgan threw two interceptions and UM’s usually strong run game produced just 89 total yards. Ouch. The Gophers are still in the West hunt but will have to rebound quickly with a trip to Iowa City on deck this week.

6. Purdue (6-3, 4-2)

The Boilermakers, too, are right in the hunt for the West after knocking off Michigan State. Purdue beat Iowa when it was No. 2 and MSU when it was No. 3. Now it’s going to get another top-five team in Ohio State. Can Jeff Brohm’s team make it a trio of massive wins on the year? It will likely have to in order to have a realistic chance of winning the division. How about QB Aidan O’Connell against MSU? He finished 40-of-54 for 536 yards and three TDs. And star WR David Bell (11 catches for 217 yards and a TD)? He’s up to 1,003 yards on 64 catches for the season.