As division races intensify, Parker Gabriel checks in on each Big Ten team in his power rankings

It's that point of the season where division races begin to intensify. The Big Ten West? Well, that's still wide open. The Buckeyes are the favorite in the East, but their schedule moving forward is difficult.
1. Ohio State (8-1, 6-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 26-17 at Nebraska.
Buckeye coach Ryan Day called it “survive and advance” on Saturday and with good reason. Like "a C.J. Stroud fumble rolling on the ground with a six-point lead and three minutes to go" reason. The Buckeyes did get the job done in Lincoln, though, against the upset-minded Huskers, and they remain in control of the East as a result. However, OSU’s path to the College Football Playoff isn’t easy. They’ll have to beat Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan in consecutive weeks, and then whoever comes out of the wide-open West.
2. Michigan State (8-1, 5-1)
Previous: 2. LW: L 40-29 at Purdue.
The Spartans’ magical run finally ended at the hands of Purdue. Mel Tucker’s team gave up 536 passing yards and 29 first downs and allowed PU to go 11-of-18 on third down. Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenneth Walker rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown. MSU still can win the East by winning its final three games, but that will be a task. After a home game against Maryland on Saturday, the Spartans travel to Ohio State on Nov. 20 before closing the regular season against Penn State.
3. Michigan (8-1, 5-1)
Previous: 3. LW: 29-7 vs. Indiana.
One week after a disappointing loss to in-state rival Michigan State, the Wolverines are right back in the hunt for a division title after they calmly dispatched reeling Indiana. Hassan Haskins rushed for 168 and a TD, and UM held IU to 195 yards of offense. Now Jim Harbaugh’s team can win the East if it wins out and Ohio State beats Michigan State. Easier said than done, of course. Penn State is up first for Michigan, then Maryland before the regular season closes with that old familiar rival that’s dominated the series recently.
4. Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2)
Previous: 5. LW: W 52-3 at Rutgers.
The Badgers are suddenly rolling. They’ve won five in a row, the most recent a destruction of the Scarlet Knights. UW outgained Rutgers 579-207, had the ball for 37:32 and allowed just one third-down conversion. Even quarterback Graham Mertz played well, throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Paul Chryst’s team started the season 1-3 and now might be considered the favorite in the West. There’s still plenty of work to do, though. UW has Northwestern and Nebraska at home the next two weeks and then finishes the year at Minnesota.
5. Minnesota (6-3, 4-2)
Previous: 4. LW: L 14-6 vs. Minnesota.
Minnesota just signed P.J. Fleck to an extension and then got a nice placement from the College Football Playoff committee. It was a good week in Minneapolis. Until Saturday. The Gophers lost at home to Illinois and a four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt. Tanner Morgan threw two interceptions and UM’s usually strong run game produced just 89 total yards. Ouch. The Gophers are still in the West hunt but will have to rebound quickly with a trip to Iowa City on deck this week.
6. Purdue (6-3, 4-2)
Previous: 6. LW: W 40-29 vs. Michigan State.
The Boilermakers, too, are right in the hunt for the West after knocking off Michigan State. Purdue beat Iowa when it was No. 2 and MSU when it was No. 3. Now it’s going to get another top-five team in Ohio State. Can Jeff Brohm’s team make it a trio of massive wins on the year? It will likely have to in order to have a realistic chance of winning the division. How about QB Aidan O’Connell against MSU? He finished 40-of-54 for 536 yards and three TDs. And star WR David Bell (11 catches for 217 yards and a TD)? He’s up to 1,003 yards on 64 catches for the season.
7. Iowa (7-2, 4-2)
Previous: 7. LW: W 17-12 at Northwestern.
It wasn’t pretty, but Iowa, too, held serve in the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes have the best overall record but will need a little help because they’ve lost to two of the other contenders (UW and Purdue). They face the other, Minnesota, on Saturday. Alex Padilla stepped in at QB for Spencer Petras (shoulder) and was steady, if unspectacular, in completing 18-of-28 for 172 yards. Tyler Goodson ran for 141 and a TD, and Iowa turned Northwestern over three times. After UM, the Hawkeyes close with Illinois and Nebraska.
8. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)
Previous: 10. LW: W 14-6 at Minnesota.
There’s some fight in Bret Bielema’s first team. They’ve had their struggles, but also have top-25 wins now against Penn State and Minnesota. Good on them. They won’t be easy to deal with in the West going forward. On Saturday, Illinois got it done despite throwing the ball just 10 times.
9. Penn State (6-3, 3-3)
Previous: 8. LW: W 31-14 at Maryland.
The Nittany Lions buried a three-game losing streak by knocking off the Terps. Star WR Jahan Dotson had a massive day (11 catches for 242 and three TDs) and is up to 932 and nine scores on the year. Now PSU will turn its attention to playing spoiler with both Michigan and MSU still left on the schedule.
10. Maryland (5-4, 2-4)
Previous: 9. LW: L 31-14 vs. Penn State.
The Terps have lost four out of their past five and now face Michigan State and Michigan the next two weeks. Nothing’s impossible, of course, but Mike Locksley’s team may need a win Nov. 27 at Rutgers to get bowl eligible after starting the year 4-0.
11. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)
Previous: 12. LW: L 26-17 vs. Ohio State.
The Huskers have played four teams in last week’s top 10 close this year, but the bottom line is they’re 1-6 in Big Ten play and have lost six of their past seven overall. NU has the week off and then closes with Wisconsin and Iowa.
12. Rutgers (4-5, 1-5)
Previous: 11. LW: L 52-3 vs. Wisconsin.
It was a rough day at the office for the Scarlet Knights. Greg Schiano’s team still has a shot at a bowl berth with Indiana, Penn State and Maryland left on the docket.
13. Northwestern (3-6, 1-5)
Previous: 13. LW: L 17-12 vs. Iowa.
The Wildcats have struggled offensively for most of the season, and that was the case again Saturday against the Hawkeyes. The bad news? Now they have to deal with Wisconsin’s defense this weekend. Senior NU linebacker Chris Bergin leads all Big Ten tacklers with 108 this year (12 per game).
14. Indiana (2-7, 0-6)
Previous: 14. LW: L 29-7 at Michigan.
Even if you expected regression from the Hoosiers this year, it’s been a surprising one. On Saturday, freshman QB Donaven McCulley was 10-of-24 for 88 yards and IU finished with just 195 yards overall against Michigan. The Hoosiers’ best chance for a Big Ten win is Saturday vs. Rutgers, then they close with Minnesota and Purdue.
'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out
Much more coming from the LJS and OWH sit-down with Trev Alberts today, but here's one bit: It's pretty clear Scott Frost is going to hire a play-caller for his offense.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 9, 2021
Also, NU's $5 million pool for assistants remains, but Alberts told Frost the final number has some flex.
Encouragement from the chancellor
I’ve had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do. No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does. Scott will continue to take the steps necessary to bring the football program to where it needs to be and I very much look forward to watching him do that. https://t.co/idw2tJwwTF— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 8, 2021
What could Frost's restructured contract look like?
Over the past year-plus, Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost both agreed to restructured contracts to remain head coach. If Frost's is anything like Harbaugh's, I think it's great. All CFB coaching contracts should be lower bases/guaranteed money + incentives based on actual success.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2021
What's that they say about patience again?
In a year when schools have been tripping over each other to fire coaches ASAP, Nebraska showing some old-school patience/faith that the record doesn't tell the whole story.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 8, 2021
Refreshing for some Huskers fans, depressing for others?
Too close to start over, says this FOX broadcaster
This is the correct decision for @HuskerFBNation...They are far too close to turn around and start over...If the same things happen next year it is a different story, as Frost himself will admit! https://t.co/PIqnaYaQZ0— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 8, 2021
Ready to put speculation in rearview
Frost will be back next year with a restructured contract.— Meg (@hotmesshusker) November 8, 2021
While I'm really going to miss reading everyone and their mom's opinion about what they think should happen, I'm glad the speculation is over and we can get back to tweeting at Trev to bring back blonde Herbie.#gbr
'Close' to getting over the hump with Frost
I’m all for this! As frustrating as this season’s been, this team’s stronger than last season, and Scott Frost is close to getting over the hump with this squad.— Josh Idachaba (@JoshIdachaba) November 8, 2021
These last two games (both winnable) are a great opportunity to get a statement win and build momentum for 2022. https://t.co/e3Mx8LHddf
Bringing out the GIFs for the occasion
Who is Nebraska going to get that can turn this program around if not Scott Frost? I agree with Nebraska giving him another shot at it. https://t.co/pCfEQP1Bna pic.twitter.com/Yulk5mmcGY— All Elite Sweet BAY BAY (@AllEliteSweet) November 8, 2021
All it takes is a little time
Scott Frost, the offensive genius, didn’t have enough time to diagnose his offensive shortcomings in the first four years, or develop a backup QB, or any tackles, or any guards. (Ever heard of Covid-19?)— Jones (@theKatataKid) November 8, 2021
So it’s fair to bring him back for another year. #GBR
Giving the alum the benefit of the doubt
Keeping Scott Frost has a lot of parallels to the decisions Georgetown hoops had as Ewing struggled early - there’s nowhere else to go, as an alum he has a lot of goodwill that will never extinguish. In GU’s case the faith worked but we stayed true to self and BE. Not NU case— Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) November 8, 2021
The price tag on removing Frost is too high, some say
Scott Frost Jim Harbaugh— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) November 8, 2021
🤝
Saved by buyouts https://t.co/eauh7Fb5zu
Where have we heard this sentiment before?
Props to #Nebraska for making the right decision:— Embrik Eyles (@EmbrikEyles) November 8, 2021
23-16 loss at #3 OU
23-29 loss at #23 MSU in OT
32-29 loss vs #9 Michigan
30-23 loss at Minnesota
28-23 loss vs Purdue
26-17 loss vs OSU
Scott Frost and the Corn Huskers are so close, no reason to get rid of him! https://t.co/rdDLzZR0kE
Husker O-lineman on coaching shakeup
Damn— Teddy Prochazka (@TeddyProchazka) November 8, 2021
6 not 3
Nebraska football finally figured it out — you’re not the coaching destination you think. Keep a guy that loves the Huskers and has shown he can win as a coach. Just not easy to win quickly at Nebraska anymore. It’s a 6 year rebuild. Not a 3.— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 8, 2021
A not-so-official statement from ex-Husker
For immediate release pertaining to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. pic.twitter.com/3YcE5gldw0— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 8, 2021
Happy to move on past the rumors
I'm just happy the "Scott Frost is on the chopping block" narrative can go away now. Very happy to have him back for another year. He's the guy for this program— Jake Brown (@BandanaBrown) November 9, 2021
Money moves by Trev Alberts
So, Trev Alberts is basically giving Scott Frost one more season to end the misery, and to show any sign of noteworthy progress, and he took a million from Frost's salary and cut the $15 million buyout in half. That's doing your job as AD under difficult circumstances.— Pat Harty (@PatHarty) November 9, 2021
Less cash for Frost, more to attract new assistants?
It seems to me that Frost restructured contract in part to create more money for the pending staff hires that he will now be making...ADs think of coaching money in a large pool...They created close to $3M in room for the new hires with the exact same total pool— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 9, 2021
Loyalty prevails on this day
Bob Devaney told me “Once a Husker, always a Husker”Never been prouder of being a Husker than I am today. @TrevAlberts did the right thing. Loyalty, not blind loyalty, should carry the day. “Scott Frost is one of Us” Well said Trev. @coach_frost PS: let’s get back to option.— McGraw Milhaven (@McGrawMilhaven) November 9, 2021
This ex-Husker is not impressed
This is clown stuff. Today is a dark day for this state, and all the former players and coaches. We all deserve better. https://t.co/RdXhyLrXA1— Matt Slauson (@MattSlauson) November 8, 2021
