As Big Ten nears announcement on football season, Oct. 17 crystallizes as likely starting date

But there are complications with other teams in the league. Wisconsin paused workouts for two weeks Sept. 9, and Maryland paused Sept. 4. Penn State did the same last week. Those situations are especially relevant in the context of University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank's comments Monday during a teleconference with reporters.

“I will say we’re all going to move together in the Big Ten,” she said. “We’re all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn’t going to be a school-by-school thing.”

According to multiple sources, rapid-response testing for COVID-19 has helped turn the tide in the Big Ten in favor of playing sports this year. The medical subcommittee of the conference's return-to-play task force reportedly presented presidents and chancellors with at least four rapid-response antigen tests that could allow teams to test daily for the coronavirus and significantly decrease the amount of necessary contact tracing.

Contrary to rumors — not to mention a report Monday morning by national radio talk show host Dan Patrick — all 14 Big Ten teams will attempt to play if the chancellors and presidents vote to start the season, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.