As Big Ten brass mulls schedule, Moos pushes for 12 league games while protecting division

Amid ample pessimism, Bill Moos remains optimistic Nebraska will play a football season in 2020.
In the wake of the Big Ten's announcement Thursday that it's planning a conference-only fall sports season, many folks reacted with skepticism that a football season will even be played because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Moos, the Husker athletic director, struck a more hopeful tone Friday.
"I'm optimistic that there will be a season," he told the Journal Star. "What it looks like has been determined now, as far as a conference-only schedule being the plan. But how many games there ultimately will be on the schedule is still being discussed."
Although sources have told the Journal Star that there's plenty of support for a 10-game Big Ten-only schedule, Moos hesitated to speculate on the final number.
"I will tell you this: I'm pushing for 12 games while protecting the division games and ideally putting those games in the middle of the season so if we have to knock off a couple games in the front or in the back, we still have the divisional games in the core of the season.
"I would still stand firm on that in a 10-game (conference-only) schedule."
Moos said he's hopeful Nebraska will begin the season as originally scheduled, Sept. 5 against Big Ten West Division foe Purdue in Lincoln.
"I'm sensing that's the direction we're going," he said.
He had something else he wanted to emphasize.
"It's important that the cross-over piece of the schedule is fair," he said. "If we're going to play 12 games, and we're going to pick up a few, is it fair that us or Iowa or Wisconsin play Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State because we're playing more cross-overs all in one season?
"I say that as a compliment to those storied programs. Everybody can beat anybody in the Big Ten. But in a conference-only schedule, we're going to be beating ourselves up pretty bad."
In its original 2020 schedule, Nebraska was set to play cross-over games against Rutgers and Ohio State on the road and versus Penn State in Lincoln. With six divisional games, the Huskers in a 12-game format presumably would have to add three games against East Division squads, with four remaining as possibilities: Michigan, Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland.
Moos said he would like to see Nebraska's schedule finalized by the end of this month.
"We have concessions to order. We have to decide our ticket plan," he said. "We have all that sitting on hold, but ready to go forward when we get the green light."
Nebraska had been scheduled to play nonconference home games against Central Michigan (Sept. 12), South Dakota State (Sept. 19) and Cincinnati (Sept. 26). NU was set to pay $1.3 million to Central Michigan, $515,000 to South Dakota State and $400,000 to Cincinnati.
Moos is sensitive to the financial hit those schools incur as a result of the Big Ten's plan for 2020.
"Depending on what things look like in the future, we want to bring them back at a later date," he said. "But certainly we're very open to discussions about paying the guarantees and such. You know, that's only fair."
"We may pay them this year," he added. "That's a contract. Bottom line, we felt it was important to notify them immediately of the Big Ten's plan, and we would be getting back to them to discuss where we go from there, and they were very appreciative."
More coming from Moos.
