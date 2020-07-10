As Big Ten brass mulls schedule, Moos pushes for 12 league games while protecting division

"I'm sensing that's the direction we're going," he said.

He had something else he wanted to emphasize.

"It's important that the cross-over piece of the schedule is fair," he said. "If we're going to play 12 games, and we're going to pick up a few, is it fair that us or Iowa or Wisconsin play Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State because we're playing more cross-overs all in one season?

"I say that as a compliment to those storied programs. Everybody can beat anybody in the Big Ten. But in a conference-only schedule, we're going to be beating ourselves up pretty bad."

In its original 2020 schedule, Nebraska was set to play cross-over games against Rutgers and Ohio State on the road and versus Penn State in Lincoln. With six divisional games, the Huskers in a 12-game format presumably would have to add three games against East Division squads, with four remaining as possibilities: Michigan, Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland.

Moos said he would like to see Nebraska's schedule finalized by the end of this month.

"We have concessions to order. We have to decide our ticket plan," he said. "We have all that sitting on hold, but ready to go forward when we get the green light."