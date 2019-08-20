Isaac Armstrong, Nebraska's starting punter in the final seven games last season, is being pushed hard this month in a bid to reclaim his starting role.
William Przystup, a transfer from Michigan State, evidently arrived at NU ready to compete.
"It's been a pretty even battle so far," said Jovan Dewitt, the Huskers' special-teams coordinator. "It's going to come down essentially to some of the data we look at in terms of catch-to-kick time and hang time. It'll come down to the wire. It's been fun."
Dewitt said he'll likely make a decision by the end of this week. Nebraska opens the season Aug. 31 against South Alabama.
A graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School, Armstrong last season averaged 43.6 yards per punt, the second-best mark in the Big Ten. He also served as the team's starting holder in all 12 games.
Przystup appeared in four games last season at Michigan State as a true freshman, preserving a season of eligibility. A walk-on at MSU, he received a waiver from the NCAA to become eligible for the 2019 season. He averaged 40.6 yards per punt in 2018, with five punts of 50 yards or longer. He punted seven times at Nebraska on Nov. 17 and averaged 42 yards per try.
In Monday's practice, Dewitt said, the punters -- who are both left-footed -- booted only one ball in an improper direction.
"They've both played in games, they've both played in conference games," Dewitt said. "From that standpoint, they're the same. They can both handle everything. Their legs are about similar in strength. Isaac's obviously been with us before, so if you had to give one edge to one guy it'd probably be Isaac because he's been around. He's familiar with what we're doing.
"But it's going to come down to the last day."