'Apparently, this was the best time': AD Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

"Each stop had a little bit different scenarios," Moos said of his career, which has included athletic director posts at the University of Montana, the University of Oregon and, before Nebraska, a 2010-2017 stint at Washington State. "But I couldn't come back here (to his ranch in eastern Washington) and sit and leave the department on anything but solid footing and in a winning position. It'd drive me crazy."

He addressed that timeline Friday, saying he didn't want conversation to be about his potential departure while morale was flagging during the pandemic.

"You’ve got to remember, in December we were right in the middle of that pandemic and morale wise and everything else, my people needed my leadership and needed to know I was here," Moos said. "I was truthful to you (in December) and I thought, 'Hey, we’re going to fight and win and enjoy this all the way. Everybody can have a little curve in the road sometimes and certainly I did."

Moos wouldn't say if the decision to retire at the end of the current fiscal year was solely his.

"Apparently, this was the best time," he said, repeating the line when asked if the timeline was put to him by campus leadership.