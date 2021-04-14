AP report: NCAA set to pass one-time transfer exception on Thursday

Starting next season, major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the NCAA Division I Council had voted to change the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools, according to two people with knowledge of the council’s decision.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the two-day meeting was still in session and the council’s decisions would not become official until it ends Thursday. The Athletic first reported the council’s vote.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said earlier this week that he understood the benefits of the rule — particularly this year given the coronavirus pandemic — but that he also has concerns.