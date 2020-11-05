Another nail-biter on tap? Huskers and Northwestern are no strangers to close encounters

You’ve seen the Zapruder-style film, slowed down to a frame-by-frame crawl and zoomed-in far enough that everything is pixelated.
A football leaving the hold of Nebraska punter Isaac Armstrong and the foot of Lane McCallum, two weeks before a walk-on safety and now a walk-on outside linebacker but on this particular day the Cornhuskers’ placekicker.
It somehow, improbably, passes between the outstretched fingers, hands and arms of a Northwestern defender like a golf ball finding its way through tree branches unscathed following an errant drive. This line drive down the middle made it home and set off a celebration on Oct. 5, 2019, as Nebraska topped the Wildcats 13-10 in walk-off fashion.
Better for the Huskers that it ended there, too, considering each of the program’s previous two games against Northwestern ended up in overtime and NU’s total production in those two extra sessions look like this: eight plays, 7 yards, an interception, a turnover on downs, no points and two losses.
For these two teams, that’s about par for the course.
In fact, the nine games played between the Wildcats and Huskers since NU joined the Big Ten have finished regulation separated by an average of 4.9 points. That includes an uncharacteristically lopsided 38-17 Nebraska win back in 2014. The other eight: 2.9 points. The betting line in Las Vegas for the next edition, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois? Wildcats favored by 3.5 points, according to VegasInsider.
Essentially, there’s no reason to think it will be anything but another one of those kinds of games.
“Every minute counts when you play them,” Nebraska senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said this week. “Every time I’ve played them, I’ve been a part of nothing but close games. I think it's been two overtime games and one that went down to the wire last year. So this being my fourth one, you know, if it's like that, I wouldn't expect anything different. I know they are a tough, physical team that’s very sound. They are a very smart team and won’t beat themselves. They’ll keep themselves in the game as long as they can and wait for you to mess up.
“Going into this week, we just have to prepare like that is going to be the case.”
The Wildcats underwent more changes than usual during the offseason after an uncharacteristic 3-9 finish in 2019. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald fired a coordinator for the first time in his tenure and hired offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian from Boston College. Northwestern then paired him with Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
The DNA of the offense, though, looks similar to recent years, as does the defense.
“It’s probably a lot of things. It’s good coaching. It’s having a veteran team,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. “It’s probably having a lot of smart kids on your team. You can’t be a dummy and get into Northwestern. The kids that play football there are probably the type of kids every parent wants their daughter to marry: Extremely smart kids that are athletic and they are going to be successful in life, and those kind of kids are probably pretty good at being disciplined and not making a mistake.”
Conversely, Fitzgerald called Nebraska as talented as any team his group will face this year.
“Very explosive on offense,” Fitzgerald told reporters this week. “Running a really awesome two-quarterback system. They play with tempo. They attack you schematically with formations and shifts and motions, and then they do a great job from a talent standpoint. They’re really talented.
“I was really impressed with their offensive line. I know it wasn’t indicative in the score, maybe, but I thought they were really physical in the game against Ohio State.”
Last week, Northwestern fell behind Iowa 17-0 in the first quarter but came all the way back to win 21-20. The Wildcats ran the ball a whopping 60 times in 78 snaps and sneaked out a win despite just 273 offensive yards. Iowa had 293 — neither cracked more than 4.5 yards per play on average — and both teams turned the ball over three times.
“It just shows what kind of team they are,” Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said. “They're going to fight to the end and they’re just sound in just about every phase of the game. They don't really make a lot of mistakes.”
Robinson did just that a year ago, ripping off a 42-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and making perhaps the biggest play of the game when he hauled in a 32-yard grab in the final minute to set up the winning field goal. He finished with 167 total yards of offense (including seven catches for 122) and the only touchdown of the day for the Huskers.
Even that prolific outing, though, masks what was otherwise a rough day for the Nebraska offense. The nine drives before that winning kick? Eight punts and a missed field goal.
Frost this week said the Wildcat defense “whipped” Nebraska’s offense. It was mutual.
The teams combined to punt the ball 19 times, score two touchdowns, make three field goals and miss two. The Huskers only got the ball back to mount the final scoring drive thanks to a Lamar Jackson interception.
That’s the recipe for a win: Stand toe-to-toe and then come up with a big moment or two somewhere along the way.
“They don't really want to beat themselves, so at the end of the day we have to come in and do our jobs and just make plays,” Robinson said.
The last two meetings between Nebraska and Northwestern have had particularly dramatic endings. In 2018, the Huskers leaving Ryan Field shell-shocked after blowing a 10-point advantage in just more than the final two minutes of regulation. Then, a year later, carrying McCallum off the field a hero after the game-winning kick and ensuing sprint down the turf at Memorial Stadium.
Are there more heroics in store Saturday? Only time will tell, but history suggests another nail-biter is as likely as anything else.
