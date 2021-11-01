'Another great opportunity' awaits Martinez as he works to shake off four-interception game

Adrian Martinez stepped to the podium early Monday afternoon, like he does after every Nebraska game, win or lose. He talked, like he does every Monday, about flushing the previous result, good or bad, and moving on to that week's opponent.
But with Martinez coming off a four-interception game in a loss to Purdue, a closer examination of the quarterback's words was warranted.
Martinez came into the Purdue game with just three interceptions all season, then threw the four against the Boilermakers and nearly a fifth that would have been returned for a score.
The junior signal-caller completed 48% of his passes against the Boilermakers, the first time this season he's been below 50%, and just the third time all season he's been below 64%.
"Verdu (NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco) has a rule, the 24-hour rule, and I do my best to stick to that," Martinez said. "For me, it's all about focusing on the present moment, and yeah, that was a tough loss, a tough moment for myself.
"But I have another great opportunity."
That opportunity comes Saturday in the form of No. 6-ranked Ohio State, which has spent most of the last six weeks steamrolling its competition.
Nebraska's offense will likely need to play its best game of the year, or something close to it, for the Huskers to have a real chance to pull the upset.
"I know how close we are to playing, I guess you could say, how we’re capable of playing. We’ve hit that stride a couple times this year, and at other times we haven’t been in sync," Martinez said. "It’s a matter of better execution from all of us. It starts with me and my decision-making; our O-line, receivers, running backs. It’s 11 guys on the field. We know we’re capable of that, it’s just a matter of executing. We don’t feel we’re far from that."
The second-quarter pick six that gave Purdue its first points was "catastrophic," NU coach Scott Frost said. The third-quarter interception was a bad read. The shovel-pass into double coverage might have been the result of an earlier interaction on the sideline.
"I got after him pretty good on the sideline. I thought he could have got a first down on a third down when he scrambled out of the pocket and we went out of bounds a yard short," Frost said. "Maybe that led him to press a little too much on the next drive and try to make something happen."
There's the other side, too. Frost said he looked up at Memorial Stadium's giant video screen before the game and saw that Martinez was second in the Big Ten in total offense behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud and Martinez are the only players in the league averaging more than 300 yards per game.
"He's doing so many good things," Frost said.
The question for the remainder of the season is whether the good can outnumber the bad.
"It's just about focus. And somewhat pride. And a lot of guys on our team have it. A lot of guys care about this program, care about the individuals across from each other," Martinez said. "So we’re going to continue to fight, and that’s what it’s about. It’s not about he said/she said, and who’s giving us a chance.
"None of that stuff matters. It doesn’t. What matters is what we do. We know what we’re capable of, and the execution it will take on Saturday for us to get the win."
