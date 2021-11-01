'Another great opportunity' awaits Martinez as he works to shake off four-interception game

"I know how close we are to playing, I guess you could say, how we’re capable of playing. We’ve hit that stride a couple times this year, and at other times we haven’t been in sync," Martinez said. "It’s a matter of better execution from all of us. It starts with me and my decision-making; our O-line, receivers, running backs. It’s 11 guys on the field. We know we’re capable of that, it’s just a matter of executing. We don’t feel we’re far from that."

The second-quarter pick six that gave Purdue its first points was "catastrophic," NU coach Scott Frost said. The third-quarter interception was a bad read. The shovel-pass into double coverage might have been the result of an earlier interaction on the sideline.

"I got after him pretty good on the sideline. I thought he could have got a first down on a third down when he scrambled out of the pocket and we went out of bounds a yard short," Frost said. "Maybe that led him to press a little too much on the next drive and try to make something happen."

There's the other side, too. Frost said he looked up at Memorial Stadium's giant video screen before the game and saw that Martinez was second in the Big Ten in total offense behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud and Martinez are the only players in the league averaging more than 300 yards per game.