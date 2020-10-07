An update on WR Omar Manning, thoughts on the QBs and more from Frost on the radio

He thinks the competition for the No. 2 and No. 3 running back job behind senior Dedrick Mills has been a spirited one, and one that includes redshirt freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins and freshmen Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III.

Said Frost of Thompkins, who battled major injuries to both knees in high school and more issues upon arriving at NU: "We were a little worried about his health. He's had to have a knee surgery since he's been here and we didn't know how well he'd be able to hold up, but man, he's shown flashes of being really good."

Generally speaking, NU will start to make decisions on where guys stand on the depth chart in the coming days, particularly following a scrimmage set for Saturday.

Here are some other quick notes from Frost:

* The head coach said a lot of unknowns remain about how the NCAA's mandated extra year of eligibility for all fall athletes will work — for example, it's unclear exactly when after 2021 football programs will have to be back to 85 scholarship players or how recruiting class sizes might be affected in 2022 and beyond — but said he really likes his senior class and at this point wants any of them to return.