Amukamara, Pickens, headline 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class

Two of the best defensive backs in school history headline the 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class, which was announced Monday.

Prince Amukamara, a first-team All-American and Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2010, and Bruce Pickens, a two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection, are two of the six former Husker standouts in the class.

Other former Huskers in the class are offensive lineman Toniu Fonoti, a first-team All-American and Outland Trophy finalist in 2001; Ric Lindquist, a first-team All-Big Eight pick in 1981; Lee Kunz, a linebacker who led Nebraska in tackles in 1977 and 1978; and Ron McDole, a tackle who went on to play 18 professional seasons after leaving NU in 1960.

There are two state college representatives in the class.

Former Nebraska-Kearney coach Darrell Morris went 101-63 in 15 seasons at UNK from 2000 to 2014. He led the Lopers to four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles and four NCAA Division II playoff berths. His 2009 team posted a school-best 11-2 record.

Former Concordia tight end Ross Wurdeman was a two-time NAIA All-American who graduated with many of the program's receiving records in 2001.

A two-time NAIA All-American, Wurdeman was named to the NAIA All-Decade team of the 2000s. He finished his career with 168 catches, 2,458 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

In addition, the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will present the Clarence E. Swanson Meritorious Service Award to Marlene Ricketts of Omaha, and the Lyell Bremser Special Merit Award to longtime athletic department employees Dr. Lonnie Albers and Mike Arthur.

The 2022 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame. The class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln and recognized the following day at the Huskers’ home game against Georgia Southern.