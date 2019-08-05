Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher has lofty expectations for four incoming freshmen scholarship players in his position group.
All four — Quinton Newsome, Noa Pola-Gates, Javin Wright and Myles Farmer — have been working with the No. 2 defense in preseason camp.
Newsome, though, has made the biggest impression so far, Fisher said of the 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia. Newsome is working at a position where the top two are veterans Dicaprio Bootle and Lamar Jackson, with sophomore Cam Taylor right on their heels.
"That's group one at corner," Fisher said of the threesome. "Group two is a mixture of guys. I don't have a solid group two. I have a bunch of guys battling for that spot."
Newsome is among the guys capable of breaking into the top group.
"It's kind of like you have a 1 and 1A and 1B," Fisher said. "Quinton Newsome, at the end of camp, needs to be a 1A."
Newsome played in Georgia's largest class for North Gwinnett High School, the 2017 Class 7A state champions.
"He has very quick feet (and) understands the game," Fisher said. "He competes at a high level. He makes plays on the ball, and that's something we've struggled with in the past. He adds that attribute to our secondary. He's not afraid to compete. He's going to step right up there."
Farmer and Pola-Gates are working at safety, and Wright at corner.
"I think all four of them are learning and they're sharp," Fisher said. "They're out there flying around. Obviously, some of the older guys have the edge on them because they know everything. But these (freshmen) are learning tremendously fast. They've bought in. It's fun to work with them."