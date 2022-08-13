Amie Just: The severity of Husker QB's Thompson's thumb injury, and why surgery was 'definitely needed'

Casey Thompson almost forgot what it felt like for his right hand to feel normal.

Think about that.

The Longhorn-turned-Husker quarterback had dealt with an off-kilter thumb to the point where his “mind and [his] body almost forgot because it had been so long.”

October 9, 2021. The play in question appears inconsequential in the official game book — “13:27, 2nd quarter. 3rd & 11 at TEX 24. Casey Thompson pass incomplete to Bijan Robinson” — but it ultimately changed the trajectory of Thompson’s career.

While Thompson finished the game and played throughout the remainder of the season, he knew something was wrong with his right thumb immediately after going down.

Though, no one knew just how severely he was injured until Los Angeles-based hand surgeon Steven Shin performed the procedure in April — shortly after Nebraska’s spring ball slate wrapped up.

Once Shin — who repaired Drew Brees’ right thumb and Russell Wilson’s right middle finger — got a look inside Thompson’s hand, it was obvious that Thompson wasn’t just dealing with a lingering sprain with gnarly bruising.

Thompson had sustained damage to both major ligaments that stabilize the thumb joint: the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and the radial collateral ligament (RCL).

In layman's terms?

"I basically tore and strained all the ligaments and muscles and everything in my hand," Thompson said.

For context, Brees couldn’t even grip a football after he tore his UCL, let alone throw one, so the fact that Thompson continued to play — regardless of his accuracy — is bananas.

Thompson's father, Charles, said if Shin had known about the severity of Thompson’s injury early on, he would have recommended Thompson be shut down immediately.

This is more than just football, too. Without surgical intervention, Thompson could have faced chronic problems down the road, like arthritis, general weakness and/or instability of the joint.

No wonder, to paraphrase Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Thompson had "consistency" issues.

“I probably was making it work just by compensating,” Thompson said this week, reflecting on the second-half of his 2021 season.

Upon further reflection, Thompson conceded he “couldn’t throw a spiral 100% of the time” after the injury and that he couldn’t get the velocity or distance he wanted on his passes.

Casually led the Big 12 in passing touchdowns by a mile while compensating for a shredded thumb.

It’s only natural to imagine what he could do when healthy.

It’s also only natural to wonder what the heck happened at Texas.

Why not get to the bottom of the issue instead of benching him when he struggled after the OU game? Why instead throw him to the metaphorical wolves?

No wonder Thompson wanted a change of scenery. I can’t say I blame him.

Ten months after the initial injury, Thompson looks like a new man.

Scott Frost’s seen it. The fellow former Husker quarterback said last week that Thompson’s “play has really risen” since the spring when he was pre-procedure.

Thompson feels like a new man, too.

He’s more confident. He loves the way the ball is coming out of his hand. He says his grip is at 100%. He can throw the ball like he wants, where he wants, with the velocity he wants. The zip is there. His mechanics are where he wants them to be.

Better than ever, he says. Stronger than ever, too.

All thanks to a procedure to set him straight and the work he’s put in since.

"Now that I got it all fixed, I remember what it feels like to be back to normal," Thompson said.

He continued: "It was definitely needed. I’m glad that I got it done. ... I just think it was the best decision for me and my career to get it done. And also for this team.”

Yes, fixing the thumb for Casey Thompson the quarterback is a positive for both him and the Huskers.