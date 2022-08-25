Amie Just: The 'hay is in the barn' for Nebraska's game plan, and three other Frost takeaways

DUBLIN — As Nebraska head coach Scott Frost fielded questions inside Aviva Stadium on Thursday afternoon, the weather couldn’t have been more perfect.

The temperature hovered in the mid-to-high 60s and the stadium’s unique architecture blocked out the slight breeze.

Le cúnamh Dé — God willing in Irish Gaelic — the conditions Saturday remain that way.

Here are four of my observations from Frost’s Thursday availability.

1. Frost’s general Ireland takeaways

Frost admitted Thursday that he was “really concerned” before the trip “because you can’t anticipate everything.”

However, those fears were alleviated once Nebraska touched down in Ireland and the plan came to fruition.

“The guys that planned this did a really good job and our players have handled it really well,” Frost said. “It’s been unbelievable. It’s been a good experience for our players. They’re dialed-in and ready to play.”

Several players said Wednesday that the trip has made their bonds even tighter than they were before, and Frost said he’s seen that, too.

On Wednesday, for example, the team dinner included listening to traditional Irish music with some traditional Irish dancing.

“Some of the old coaches like me were the only ones that knew some of the lyrics to the songs, but they really got into it,” Frost said of the team. “Enjoyed it. This is a tight-knit group. I think they’re gonna be there for each other all year and it should be fun to watch.”

2. Frost still adjusting to not game-calling

As has been the plan for a while now, Frost has relegated game-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Whipple will call the game from the sidelines, Frost said.

This will be a different experience for Frost, as he’s been involved in in-game play-calling duties for years, and handing the headset over has been an adjustment.

In response to a question asking what he’s looking forward to in-game when not having to call plays, Frost said, “For looking forward to, no, I’d say it’s more concern. It’s just something I haven’t done in a long time. But I’ve already done a lot of thinking about the other things that I can add if I don’t have my head buried in a call sheet.

“It’ll be a different experience for me, but everybody else is going to be doing exactly what they’ve always done and what they’re good at. So I’m gonna trust that and try to help where I can.”

Frost said he foresees that assistance coming in all three phases and with managing clock.

3. What Frost wants to see from the defense

When defensive coordinator Erik Chinander spoke Wednesday, he said he wants to see if the defense is who he thinks they are. Frost agreed with that, saying “I know what kind of defense we have.”

The big question Frost has, though, is how the team responds to in-game challenges and/or miscues.

“If anything goes bad, how are we going to react?” Frost said. “We’ve got a confident team, a really close-knit team. We haven’t hit any adversity yet but when we do, we want to make sure that they keep attacking — up 40, down 40, up 7, down 7 — we need to be on the attack.”

4. What’s left?

With just one practice session remaining, Frost says most of the “hay is in the barn” in terms of the game plan.

The last of the Irish cultural events were to take place on Thursday afternoon with meetings following those excursions.

From there, the team has its “Fast Friday” practice.