Amie Just: Frost clarifies comments, but Husker O-line vomit saga makes me queasy

This feels like a storyline straight out of the Onion.
“Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times every day at practice.”
The full quote for context:
"(Donovan Raiola) is coaching them hard,” Frost said on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday in response to a general question about how the offensive line has looked in camp. “I laugh with the guys because there’s about probably 15 to 20 vomits every day from offensive linemen. And it isn’t because they’re not in shape. He’s just working them hard. I think they love it.”
That cannot be something someone actually said. Maybe in 1970. Surely not in 2022.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t love puking. It’s among my least favorite things, actually. But I digress. The quote itself is dangerous, but the audio itself is worse, as Frost took an extra second to think about what he was going to say. But alas. Here we are. Less than a week away from the season opener, we’re talking about vomiting.
During his opening statement Sunday, Frost sandwiched his clarification regarding #PukeGate in between discussing the Ireland trip and the recently announced team captains.
“I was trying to portray how hard the O-line had been working and how proud of them I am,” Frost said. “Might have exaggerated the puking a little bit.”
Excuse me, what?
If you’re proud of the offensive line for their hard work, just say that. Again, this isn’t 1970. Men are allowed to say they’re proud of other men without making it weird.
If you want to portray how hard someone’s working, take a page out of the coaching cliché handbook and say they ate a bowl of nails for breakfast without any milk. Or, just simply say they’re putting in what’s been asked of them. If they’re going the extra mile, then say that.
Then there’s the whole “might have exaggerated the puking a little bit.”
So they are puking? How are we quantifying a barf? Does a dry heave count or does something need to come up? Where do you draw the line between a little and a lot?
Regardless of what the true number of yaks is, excessive puking at practice is not a flex. Even if we give Frost the benefit of the doubt and he truly was joking about the entire thing, what a bizarre and distasteful thing to joke about.
Vomiting is what happens when something is wrong with your body. Of course, it’s not always serious, but it absolutely can be.
The deaths of football players like Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair in 2018 or former Vikings offensive tackle Korey Stringer in 2001 are painful reminders of just how dangerous and deadly heat stroke can be. So too is the 2011 incident at Iowa that left 13 football players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis.
Frost, in his statement, said the athletic training staff is “doing absolutely everything to keep these guys healthy. That’s our No. 1 priority.”
It better be.
Anything less than that? The mere thought of that makes me queasy.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ajust@journalstar.com
On Twitter @Amie_Just.