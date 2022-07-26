Amie Just: Four Husker observations from Indy, including Frost on the starting quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — Talking season has begun for the Big Ten Conference, as the first day of press conferences for the league's annual media days kicked off Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nebraska started Tuesday's session. Here are four of my observations from coach Scott Frost and conference commissioner Kevin Warren's interview sessions.

1. Feels like the starting quarterback job is Casey Thompson’s to lose.

Frost quipped that he’s going to wait to “announce the two-deep as late as possible,” but Thompson — who Frost said is “full go” and “ready to go for camp” following a thumb injury he sustained last season in Texas’ clash against Oklahoma — will begin training camp with the first-team offense, Frost said.

“I’m sure when we start fall camp, he’ll take the first reps with the ones, and a lot of other guys will get reps and we’ll see who plays the best,” Frost said.

Thompson, who was not one of the three player representatives at Big Ten Media Days for Nebraska, played in a limited role in the Huskers’ spring game in April — completing 3-of-4 passes for 31 yards.

2. Frost won’t be calling plays, but he won’t be “hands off” with the offense.

With Mark Whipple taking the reins at offensive coordinator to replace the dismissed Matt Lubick, Frost has relegated playcalling duties to the former Pitt OC.

Frost, who enjoys playcalling, said the change “makes me a little sad.”

Frost isn’t divorcing himself from it entirely, though, as the offense will be a “collaboration” between himself and Whipple, he said.

“If I’m hands off, I don’t know what I would do down there,” Frost said, adding later that he doesn’t “want to be just a figurehead. I love the game too much, and I love the players too much. I’m gonna have my hands in everything we do.”

Nebraska hasn’t determined just yet if Whipple will call from the sidelines or if he’ll be up in the booth, but either way, that will be up to Whipple.

In related, yet unrelated news regarding Whipple… Frost shied around Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi’s eyebrow-raising balderdash about Whipple’s playcalling.

ICYMI, Narduzzi brought up Pitt’s game against Wake Forest as a (misplaced) example of how Whipple “had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it; he was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense, and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10 yards, but that wasn’t good enough.”

Let the record reflect that No. 13 Pittsburgh made easy work of the Demon Deacons, 45-21, in that ACC title game — and they ran the ball 38 times compared to the 34 passing attempts from Kenny Pickett and Co.

Frost’s response: “They had one of the top offenses in the country. So, if we score as many points as they scored last year, I don’t care if we run it, throw it, or kick it.”

3. Frost welcomes USC and UCLA… and is bracing for more change.

Football’s equivalent of the San Andreas Fault slipping came on June 30 with USC and UCLA making a seismic leap from the Pac 12 to the Big Ten beginning in 2024.

While Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said Tuesday that the future of the Big Ten “may include further expansion,” Frost — who spoke before Warren — feels that the inclusion of the Trojans and the Bruins may be a foreshock of what’s yet to come.

“I don’t think that any of us think that the changes are done yet,” Frost said. “I definitely think it probably opens up some area to the west of us — we’re the farthest west in the Big Ten — for us to try to utilize in recruiting. But we’ll see where the chips fall when all the dust settles and everything is done.”

4. No TV deal yet… but it’s coming.

Warren used plenty of buzzwords when addressing the media during his opening remarks— including invoking the famed “the right reasons” from ABC’s “The Bachelor” four times — and some of that pertained to the incoming rights deal.

However, no final rose has been handed out just yet in that regard.

“I'm incredibly pleased with where we are,” Warren said of negotiations. “We have great opportunities. We're finalizing our deals, and I look forward to standing before you to make an announcement sometime here, sooner than later.”