Amie Just: Call it what you want, but this feels different than a standard refresh

School’s almost in session, so it’s time to break open the flash cards.

No, not studying for AP World History. Rather, the Nebraska football program, considering the team has undergone quite a transformation since last year’s season finale.

A not-so-quick and not-all-encompassing rundown:

Seven former Huskers are off to the greener pastures of the NFL: center Cam Jurgens, receiver Samori Toure, tight end Austin Allen, nickelback JoJo Domann, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, safety Deontai Williams and nose tackle Damion Daniels.

Six transferred out: quarterback Adrian Martinez and linebacker Will Honas (Kansas State), defensive linemen Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley (Oregon), defensive end Damian Jackson (Buffalo) and defensive end Pheldarius Payne (Virginia Tech).

Four more either ran out of eligibility or opted out of their final year: right guard Matt Sichterman, safety Marquel Dismuke, and defensive tackles Ben Stille and Deontre Thomas. And starting left guard Nouredin Nouili is relegated to the sideline after being handed a 1-year suspension.

Fifteen players have transferred in: quarterback Casey Thompson (Texas), quarterback Chubba Purdy (Florida State), receiver/returner Trey Palmer (LSU), offensive lineman Hunter Anthony ( Oklahoma State), receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), punter Brian Buschini (Montana), kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman), cornerback Omar Brown (Northern Iowa), offensive lineman Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado), defensive back Tommy Hill (Arizona State), edge Ochaun Mathis (TCU), defensive tackle Devin Drew (Texas Tech), safety Kaine Williams (Alabama), defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (Alabama), and receiver Marcus Washington (Texas).

Mark Whipple took over the offense from fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and also replaced dismissed quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco. Mickey Joseph returned to his alma mater to serve as Nebraska’s receivers coach in place of Lubick. Joseph was also given the associate head coach and passing game coordinator titles. Donovan Raiola was hired for his first offensive line coaching job, replacing Greg Austin. Bryan Applewhite was hired to lead the running backs, taking over the job from Ryan Held. Bill Busch was promoted to special teams coordinator from an analyst position, taking the job over from Mike Dawson, who remains on staff. Other coaching duties and titles were shuffled, too. Scott Frost isn’t calling the plays this year. That’ll be Whipple. In 2021, Dawson was the special teams coordinator and the outside linebackers coach, but in 2022 he’ll oversee the defensive line and the edge rushers. With Dawson coaching the outside linebackers, Barrett Ruud will now focus on the interior linebackers rather than the whole group.

Even some of the position groups themselves have been renamed. Outside linebackers are now dubbed “edges” — short for edge rusher — and the nickelback spot is now an official position. Those hybrid linebacker/defensive backs are listed as “nick” or “NB” on the roster. And unless they’re a nickelback, all the players in the secondary are listed as “defensive back.” There’s no longer any delineation between safeties and corners.

Then, of course, there’s the 18 incoming true freshmen and junior college transfers.

That’s nearly 500 words of shuffling. That’s the length of a short article alone.

Scott Frost, though, doesn’t categorize what occurred this offseason as a seachange, rather saying on "Sports Nightly" in April that “drastic changes are a mistake. Tweaks are what you need. Not being stuck in your ways, but looking for ways to improve, ways to do things a little bit different.”

Change is inevitable in college football. Even before the advent of the transfer portal, players ran out of eligibility, new recruiting classes came in, coaches came and went, the circle of life continues.

But this feels different than your standard switcheroo. This is a roster revolution whether Frost wants to believe it or not.

And it doesn’t have to be a bad thing. In this case, the shifting could very well be a positive thing. Heck, there have already been some associated benefits with the coaching staff remodel. (More on that in another column.)

The jury’s still out on whether Nebraska will be in a better place once the dust settles in December (gotta play the games first), but the fresh talent the Huskers acquired is nothing to shake your fist at.

Thompson rewrote part of the Longhorns’ record book during his Texas tenure and was first among Big 12 quarterbacks in passing touchdowns and fifth in yards passing last season. Purdy, still a redshirt freshman, came out of high school as a four-star recruit and was considered among the top dual-threat quarterbacks in his class.

Palmer was buried in the LSU depth chart at receiver behind several others, but made a mark in the return game – ranking third among all SEC specialists in yards per kick return (26.2). No Nebraska returner came anywhere close to that mark in 2021.

Mathis, a two-time All-Big 12 second-teamer, is primed to be a difference maker for this defense. His four sacks last season tied for 16th in the Big 12. Only one Husker had more than four sacks last season: Garrett Nelson.

Will the previous success of the new coaches and transfers translate into winning here? Are they the missing piece(s) to get Nebraska back into a bowl game for the first time since 2016?

Frost seems to think so.