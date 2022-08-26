 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Amie Just: At Husker pep rally, Frost recalls Irish proverb that rings true for pivotal Week 0

  Updated
  Lincoln Journal Star

DUBLIN — Scott Frost’s smile beamed as he looked out at the swarm of Nebraska fans who took over Merrion Square Park for the Huskers’ pep rally Friday.

From there, Nebraska's head coach recalled an Irish proverb of sorts he had read a few days prior.

“‘You can never plow a field going over it in your mind,’” Frost said. “Thought that spoke to Nebraska people a little bit. We’ve been planning and thinking about this for a long time, and we’ve been working toward this for a long time. [Saturday], we actually get to go play ball. And it’s time.”

Frost couldn’t have picked a more perfect metaphor — not just because of Nebraska’s ties to agriculture, but because of how true it rings for football, too.

There’s no doubt Frost has visualized how he thinks Saturday will play out. He’s spent considerable time just thinking about what he’ll do now during games since he’s not calling the offensive plays.

And he’s had plenty of time to think. And think. And think some more.

It’s been nearly 275 days since Nebraska has played a game. That’s nine months to be meticulous about planning and preparing — or planting the seeds and cultivating the crop, so to speak, to be ready for fall.

There were weeks of spring ball, weeks of summer workouts, weeks of training camp. There’s been install after install, meeting after meeting, film session after film session.

“Pretty much, the hay’s in the barn,” Frost said Thursday. “I think we’re ready.”

In the spirit of the metaphor, though, there’s no telling how Saturday will go — regardless of how much preparation Nebraska has put in.

To invoke a coaching cliché that builds off the Irish saying: the games are played for a reason.

That’s part of what makes football, and sports in general, so special. We don’t know what’s precisely going to happen, and we don’t know what the outcome will be, but we do know that it’ll (probably) be entertaining.

“We’ve been planning this game for a long time, we’ve put a lot of thought into it,” Frost said to the massive crowd Friday. “I can’t believe how many of you showed up here. We can’t wait to put on a good show for you.”

The wait is almost over. Finally.

But it’s not time to plow the field.

It’s time to harvest the fruits of the offseason’s labor.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ajust@journalstar.com

On Twitter @Amie_Just.

