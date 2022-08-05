Amie Just: 4 observations from Scott Frost's news conference, including an update on Husker QBs

For the first time since Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with the media inside Memorial Stadium to discuss what he's seen so far through the first eight preseason practices for the Huskers.

Here are four of my observations from Frost's 10-minute availability.

1. QB Casey Thompson's "play has really risen" since the spring; QB1 job is "his to lose"

Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson has stood out to Frost with the head coach saying that Thompson's "play has really risen" since Nebraska's spring practice slate.

Frost said one of the catalysts there, he believes, is the offseason procedure Thompson had to fix his thumb.

"We've got a lot of quarterbacks playing well right now, but I've been really pleased with what I've seen from Casey," Frost said. "We'll let him keep working. Right now, it's his job to lose."

Other quarterbacks in the mix have been Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers.

2. Frost has seen more consistency with receivers

Receivers coach Mickey Joseph didn't shy away from criticizing his group earlier this week, saying in a press conference that he needed to see more consistency from the receivers.

In the "last couple" practices, Frost said he has seen them step up to Joseph's challenge.

"It's tough, you're trying to get familiar with all the old stuff we've done and get familiar with the new stuff with some new pass concepts and the old guys know the old stuff and the new guys know the new stuff better," Frost said. "Offensively, it just takes a little longer to click and get consistency — run game or pass game. But the last couple days, I've been really pleased."

3. Ochaun Mathis' "elite talent" is helping others improve

It was no question that two-time All-Big 12 second-team edge rusher Ochaun Mathis was going to stand out when he got to Nebraska, but even more than having "elite talent" and being "just a great guy," Frost said, is how he's been getting the play of everyone around him to step up.

And that includes Garrett Nelson, as well as Caleb Tannor and Blaise Gunnerson.

"Maybe the best thing getting Ochaun here is I've really seen [the edge rushers'] games step up," Frost said. "I don't know if him getting added to the equation motivated them or not. Maybe they'd have been doing the same thing but it's great to watch those guys work. That's a position I feel great about because of the depth and the talent that we have."

4. Nebraska to scrimmage Saturday

After eight practices, the Huskers will be scrimmaging on Saturday.