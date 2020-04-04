Amid front seven turnover, Chinander, Huskers look to length to help answer questions

“I don’t know. If you listen to the fans and you talk like a fan, then you become a fan, right? I don’t know about the drop-off,” he said. “I know that we’ve got kids that we really like, that we recruited, that have done a great job since they’ve been here. And could there be a drop-off? Sure. Could there be improvement? Sure. Could it be the same? Sure.

“I like the group we’ve got and I think I’m very encouraged by watching them so far. … I’m hoping for big things out of that group.”

That, perhaps, could just as easily be a summation of the defense as a whole going into the fall.

It is a unit that faces some extremes by position in terms of experience. Three seniors and loads of returning snaps in the secondary. Questions abound at outside linebacker. Two returning senior starters at inside linebacker. A bundle of questions on top of senior Ben Stille and some rotational snaps up front.

Even in Year 2 of this coaching staff, 12 of NU’s top 15 tacklers were holdover players. Ready-made defenders are hard to come by, particularly outside of SEC country. Six of those 12 (plus graduate transfer Darrion Daniels) are gone. Nebraska is going to be younger, particularly in the front seven.