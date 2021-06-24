Always looking for depth, NU defensive backs coach Fisher tries to 'outrecruit your room'

Then came the addition of the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Johnson, a former five-star recruit and top-50 player nationally who got a scholarship offer from Urban Meyer when he was in eighth grade.

The competition is always on for Fisher, who cross-trains his players at multiple positions, and warned that even Taylor-Britt has nothing guaranteed when it comes to playing time.

"Cam has the same workload and the same competitiveness, and that position can be taken just like Deontai’s (Williams). I just don’t think that way. Whoever I bring in the room, and whoever is on the field is a starter to me," Fisher said. "And I kind of learned that a long time ago from the coaches that coached me, because, helmet comes off, or Lord forbid a kid gets hurt, and you need someone to come off that sideline and enter the game, you want them to have the mind frame that, 'I'm the starter.'"

Johnson, entering his fourth season of college football, will cross-train between positions just like everyone else under Fisher's watch, though he'll begin primarily as a corner.

And after getting limited snaps in a loaded defensive backfield at Ohio State, Johnson will have the same opportunity as anyone else in Lincoln to make an impact by the time the August 28 season opener rolls around.