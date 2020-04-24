Although Nebraska's drought in NFL Draft continues, Huskers could have busy Saturday

Nebraska had zero players selected in last year's NFL Draft, ending a streak of 56 straight years with at least one player selected.
Although the drought continued Friday night through three rounds of this year's draft — the first round was Thursday night and the second and third were Friday — the Huskers could have a busy Saturday, when rounds four through seven are held.
Nebraska's best bet to be taken Friday night was probably corner Lamar Jackson. A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third. But he was left watching and waiting.
Meanwhile, at least four other 2019 Nebraska seniors have been turning up in mock drafts — generally in rounds five through seven. The former Huskers projected to hear their name called sometime Saturday are twins Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis, fellow defensive lineman Darrion Daniels and linebacker Mohamed Barry. Of those four, Barry likely ranks as the longest shot to be taken, despite the fact he led the Huskers with 89 tackles last season.
LSU stands as a sharp contrast to Nebraska's futility thus far, as the defending national champion already has had 10 players selected this year.
The SEC had a record 40 players taken through three rounds.
As for Friday night's draft action, Nebraska fans were left to watch as several Big Ten players were selected, especially in the second round. After five Big Ten players were chosen during Thursday night's first round, Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos was the first conference player to be taken Friday, going to the Carolina Panthers with the 38th pick overall.
Three picks later, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, who riddled Nebraska the past three years, was taken by the Indianapolis Colts. Antoine Winfield Jr., a safety from Minnesota, was selected 45th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Penn State's KJ Hamler, a speedy receiver, went with the very next pick, to the Denver Broncos. A total seven Big Ten players were taken in the second round, with five more going in the third.
If Jackson was watching the draft, he perhaps noted only three corners were selected in the second round. In fact, there were 17 picks in the round before the Chicago Bears selected Utah corner Jaylon Johnson with the 50th overall pick.
All told, 11 true corners were selected through three rounds, including six in the first round. Ohio State's Jeff Okudah led the way, going third overall to the Detroit Lions.
