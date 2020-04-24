Although Nebraska's drought in NFL Draft continues, Huskers could have busy Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska had zero players selected in last year's NFL Draft, ending a streak of 56 straight years with at least one player selected.

Although the drought continued Friday night through three rounds of this year's draft — the first round was Thursday night and the second and third were Friday — the Huskers could have a busy Saturday, when rounds four through seven are held.

Nebraska's best bet to be taken Friday night was probably corner Lamar Jackson. A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third. But he was left watching and waiting.

Meanwhile, at least four other 2019 Nebraska seniors have been turning up in mock drafts — generally in rounds five through seven. The former Huskers projected to hear their name called sometime Saturday are twins Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis, fellow defensive lineman Darrion Daniels and linebacker Mohamed Barry. Of those four, Barry likely ranks as the longest shot to be taken, despite the fact he led the Huskers with 89 tackles last season.

LSU stands as a sharp contrast to Nebraska's futility thus far, as the defending national champion already has had 10 players selected this year.