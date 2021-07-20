All you need to know for Nebraska football's upcoming Fan Day

The Nebraska football program is set to welcome fans to Memorial Stadium next week for Fan Day.

The annual event is set for July 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fans planning to attend Fan Day are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the following information.

Parking

* Parking will be available in university lots around Memorial Stadium for $5. Some lots may be unavailable because of scheduled lot maintenance.

Fan entrances and exits

* Fans will be able to enter Memorial Stadium through Gates 3 (SW) and 24 (SE) with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

* Following the completion of Fan Day at 7:30 p.m., fans will be asked to allow players and football staff to leave the field to continue their schedule for the day as the team prepares for its first practice on Friday morning.

* Fans may exit through Gates 3, 11 and 24.

* Nebraska’s clear bag policy is not in effect for Fan Day, but all fans and carry-in items are subject to inspection.

Player and coach seating