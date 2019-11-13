Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin hasn't fielded many questions lately regarding Cameron Jurgens' snaps to the quarterback.
Yeah, the quiet is a good sign. But it doesn't mean the matter is totally under control.
"Nothing's under control," Austin told reporters following Wednesday's practice. "Yeah, it's better. He's been more consistent. But the moment you don't focus on it, the moment you kind of consider that we're over that, then they come back to bite you in the ass.
"We're on his butt every day. Even today we were on him because we want it perfect so the quarterback can expect that ball to be exactly where it's supposed to be so he can get through his reads and get through his pass progression and feel comfortable back there in the pocket."
A redshirt freshman from Beatrice, Jurgens has shown much more consistency with his snaps in the past few games after experiencing control issues early in the season. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) needs his accuracy to continue as the Huskers prepare this week to play Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2), which ranks second nationally in total defense and boasts a withering pass rush.
The Badgers also are stout against the run. They're stout in general. It probably works to Jurgens' advantage that he's facing them late in the season with nine games as a starter under his belt. Folks may have forgotten that in the Huskers' season opener, Jurgens became the first freshman to start a game at the center position for NU since the NCAA reinstated freshman eligibility in 1972. He became just the sixth freshman to start a season opener on the offensive line for the Huskers.
Just two weeks before the opener, Jurgens wasn't even practicing regularly because of foot injuries that have dogged him for the better part of a year. What's more, he switched from tight end to the offensive line late in the 2018 season.
"With Cam, I've had to explain the 'why' about a lot of things," said Austin, referring to Jurgens' lack of experience at center. "Guys don't really fully understand what they're doing until they understand the 'why.'"
Jurgens should fully understand that Wisconsin can turn up the heat on quarterbacks. The Badgers' average of 3.7 sacks per game ranks fifth nationally.
"Their rush lanes are sound," Austin said. "They do a good job of keeping their lanes, condensing the pocket with the two interior guys, and then work the edge with the outside linebackers. Those guys (OLBs) do a good job working the tackles on the outside edge."
Senior inside linebacker Chris Orr (6-foot, 224) has recorded nine sacks in the last six games while senior outside linebacker Zack Baun (6-3, 235) has 7½ sacks on the season.
Meanwhile, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (6-7, 293) "is taller than this building," Austin said. "He does a good job of getting his hands up."
Yeah, Wisconsin's defense will be a tall task for Nebraska, so to speak. The Huskers' offensive linemen will have to be dialed-in hard on their assignments.
"If there's any doubt, any hesitation on what their assignment is, they’re done," NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. "So we’ve got to make sure they know what they’re doing, then once they know what they’re doing, they recognize what’s going on. We’ve had good practices where we’ve given them all the looks we’re going to face. Coach Austin does a great job with them up front."
Walters said Nebraska's first-string offense worked against the No. 1 defense last week during the bye week. Those sessions perhaps helped Austin's crew be ready for this week's challenge. He said Nebraska's pass protection this season has improved overall, noting the tackles "have done a pretty good job."
"This is a freaking blue-collar operation," Austin said of Wisconsin. "They're just going to come in and work their system. They know their system like the back of their hand. What you see is what you get and they do it really well."