All-American Bowl observations: Husker signees Corcoran, Greene give reason for optimism with impressive performances

On a field full of many of the brightest high school recruits in the country, a pair of Nebraska signees made their presence felt Saturday.

Offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and linebacker Keyshawn Greene both had their bright spots during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio while playing in the all-star game that annually features top recruits from around the nation.

Interestingly, both also did it playing positions that may — or may not — change slightly once they arrive in Lincoln.

Corcoran, a four-star recruit and considered one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the nation, worked all week in San Antonio on the interior and started the game at left guard for the West team. He more than held his own on the interior, showing the ability and strength to anchor down and blunt interior pass-rushers and also the athleticism to get out and run and pull down the field. In extensive first-half playing time, he appeared to play mostly mistake-free.

In the fourth quarter, Corcoran teamed up with left tackle Roger Rosengarten on a powerful combination block that paved the way for a Casey Filkins touchdown run.

Corcoran even got on the stat sheet in the second quarter, alertly jumping on a fumble by West quarterback Malik Hornsby.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}