All-American Bowl observations: Husker signees Corcoran, Greene give reason for optimism with impressive performances

On a field full of many of the brightest high school recruits in the country, a pair of Nebraska signees made their presence felt Saturday.
Offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and linebacker Keyshawn Greene both had their bright spots during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio while playing in the all-star game that annually features top recruits from around the nation.
Interestingly, both also did it playing positions that may — or may not — change slightly once they arrive in Lincoln.
Corcoran, a four-star recruit and considered one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the nation, worked all week in San Antonio on the interior and started the game at left guard for the West team. He more than held his own on the interior, showing the ability and strength to anchor down and blunt interior pass-rushers and also the athleticism to get out and run and pull down the field. In extensive first-half playing time, he appeared to play mostly mistake-free.
In the fourth quarter, Corcoran teamed up with left tackle Roger Rosengarten on a powerful combination block that paved the way for a Casey Filkins touchdown run.
Stanford signee Casey Filkins with an easy touchdown run pic.twitter.com/9udrFoCKfz— Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) January 4, 2020
Corcoran even got on the stat sheet in the second quarter, alertly jumping on a fumble by West quarterback Malik Hornsby.
Corcoran, the Lawrence, Kansas, native who picked Nebraska back in April over Oklahoma, Ohio State and many others, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds. While he’s got a big frame like some of the Huskers’ 2019 recruits such as Matthew Anderson, Jimmy Fritzsche and Micahel Lynn — even Bryce Benhart, who played in the All-American Bowl last year — Corcoran is more filled out at this stage in his development. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s closer to playing time, but he didn’t look out of place playing inside in the all-star game.
Corcoran will be on campus in Lincoln by the end of the week as a mid-year enrollee, and it will be interesting to see where offensive line coach Greg Austin puts him to begin his career. Remember, NU returns all 16 scholarship offensive linemen from last year — assuming Christian Gaylord is granted a sixth year of eligibility — and Corcoran will be joined on campus this summer by fellow freshman Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas).
Corcoran’s West team scored on a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play and eventually won, 33-20.
Greene, meanwhile, projects as an inside linebacker for Barrett Ruud in Erik Chinander’s 3-4 defense when he arrives at Nebraska this summer, but played mostly outside in a 4-3 during the All-American Bowl. Back in the spring, Greene, listed at 6-3 and 200 pounds, ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at a camp. He showed that speed and range off the edge during a goal line stand for the East team in the second quarter, coming off the backside edge on a sweep play to the field and tracking down wide receiver Lavon Bunkley-Shelton for a 5-yard loss.
Notes
* In addition to Corcoran and Greene, NU outside linebacker signee Blaise Gunnerson spent the week in San Antonio, but he didn’t play as he recovers from postseason hip surgery. Like Corcoran, Gunnerson is a mid-year enrollee and told the Journal Star last month he hopes to be fully healthy by spring ball.
* Nebraska had a hat on the table for four-star defensive back Darion Green-Warren’s decision during the game, but the Harbor City, California, native picked Michigan, as expected. Green-Warren visited Nebraska in mid-November.
* One of the interesting things about the early signing date and midyear enrollees pertains to players that sign with teams in the College Football Playoff. Some make it to campus in time to actually workout with their college teams. For instance, Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee D.J. Uiagalelei, according to the NBC broadcast, is going to be on campus early in the week and is set to play LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on the Tigers’ scout team as the program prepares for the national championship game.
