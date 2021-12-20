 Skip to main content
Alberts on the radio: Spring Game set for April 9; football survey going out to fans; praise for volleyball
HUSKER ATHLETICS

Alberts on the radio: Spring Game set for April 9; football survey going out to fans; praise for volleyball

  • Updated
Red-White Spring Game 5.1

Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

The Nebraska football team's 2022 spring game will be played Saturday, April 9, NU athletic director Trev Alberts said Monday.

Speaking on the Huskers Radio Network, Alberts said the game will be played on an earlier date as Nebraska begins work to replace the playing surface in Memorial Stadium that has been in place since 2013.

The spring game will be the final game on the current turf.

The date is the same day as the third round of The Masters golf tournament, as well as a Nebraska home baseball game against Rutgers. 

Survey on the way: In addition, Alberts said, Nebraska plans to send out a survey to fans in early to mid-January to gather feedback on potential renovations to Memorial Stadium.

"The best and most important thing we can do is listen to our fans. (And) we've gotten fairly consistent feedback on South Stadium," Alberts said.

"Frankly, we have a lot of work to do. To be honest, we're behind a lot of our peers (with stadium renovations)."

Alberts said it was important to gather feedback as Nebraska puts together a plan to upgrade the stadium over the next 15 to 20 years.

Coach speak: Responding to a caller question about the potentially hiring a special teams coordinator for the final open spot on Scott Frost's football staff, Alberts said the process is ongoing.

"I know what Coach Frost's plan is. It's a very good plan," Alberts said. "He's got some work to do in a specific area, but I think in general there's common sense and logic to his thinking."

NU volleyball head coach John Cook and players Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey discuss the Huskers' loss to Wisconsin in the national championship match.

Volleyball praise: Alberts was in attendance for Nebraska's epic five-set loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA volleyball championship, capping a season that saw NU go from three straight nonconference losses to the edge of a title.

"That had to be one of the best coaching jobs he's done," Alberts said of NU coach John Cook. "You certainly hurt for those young ladies. There were a lot of tears in that locker room … they played like champions."

The volleyball team, Alberts said, is the model for the rest of the Athletic Department.

"That team chose to be great, and chose to care, and chose to love each other," Alberts said. "That takes leadership. Genuine, authentic leadership."

Baseball facility update: The Athletic Department is working with Husker baseball coach Will Bolt on potential upgrades to Haymarket Park as the complex moves past its 20th birthday.

"We need to help Will," Alberts said. "There are areas in player development we're working on with him. I don't want to announce anything yet, but it's a fair assessment that after 20 years we need some upgrades."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

