Alberts on the radio: Spring Game set for April 9; football survey going out to fans; praise for volleyball

The Nebraska football team's 2022 spring game will be played Saturday, April 9, NU athletic director Trev Alberts said Monday.
Speaking on the Huskers Radio Network, Alberts said the game will be played on an earlier date as Nebraska begins work to replace the playing surface in Memorial Stadium that has been in place since 2013.
The spring game will be the final game on the current turf.
The date is the same day as the third round of The Masters golf tournament, as well as a Nebraska home baseball game against Rutgers.
Survey on the way: In addition, Alberts said, Nebraska plans to send out a survey to fans in early to mid-January to gather feedback on potential renovations to Memorial Stadium.
"The best and most important thing we can do is listen to our fans. (And) we've gotten fairly consistent feedback on South Stadium," Alberts said.
"Frankly, we have a lot of work to do. To be honest, we're behind a lot of our peers (with stadium renovations)."
Alberts said it was important to gather feedback as Nebraska puts together a plan to upgrade the stadium over the next 15 to 20 years.
Coach speak: Responding to a caller question about the potentially hiring a special teams coordinator for the final open spot on Scott Frost's football staff, Alberts said the process is ongoing.
"I know what Coach Frost's plan is. It's a very good plan," Alberts said. "He's got some work to do in a specific area, but I think in general there's common sense and logic to his thinking."
Volleyball praise: Alberts was in attendance for Nebraska's epic five-set loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA volleyball championship, capping a season that saw NU go from three straight nonconference losses to the edge of a title.
"That had to be one of the best coaching jobs he's done," Alberts said of NU coach John Cook. "You certainly hurt for those young ladies. There were a lot of tears in that locker room … they played like champions."
The volleyball team, Alberts said, is the model for the rest of the Athletic Department.
"That team chose to be great, and chose to care, and chose to love each other," Alberts said. "That takes leadership. Genuine, authentic leadership."
Baseball facility update: The Athletic Department is working with Husker baseball coach Will Bolt on potential upgrades to Haymarket Park as the complex moves past its 20th birthday.
"We need to help Will," Alberts said. "There are areas in player development we're working on with him. I don't want to announce anything yet, but it's a fair assessment that after 20 years we need some upgrades."
Watch now: The highlights from a thriller in Columbus, where Wisconsin edged Nebraska for the national crown
Nebraska claims first-set victory
BOOM.— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 19, 2021
BIG RED LEADS ONE SET TO ZERO. pic.twitter.com/bFBxA5A6KV
Wisconsin's Ashburn delivers third ace
Ace No. 3️⃣ !!!@izzyashburn2 serving us all the goods this match!— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 19, 2021
WATCH LIVE || ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/DYvqIbXw1I
Hilley's save sets up Smrek's kill for UW
Making it look easy 😅— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/V8I7WhD7PN
Nebraska bench bringing the energy!
Bench mob things 🤣#NCAAVB x @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/7zvZszTRa6— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
Nebraska wins epic rally to force fifth set
An 𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀 rally forces a fifth set to decide the National Championship! 😱😱😱— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB x @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/8skxVQzwHC
Huskers can't stop UW's fifth-set run with long rally won by Badgers
Heart. Hustle. Determination. 🤯🤯🤯— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB #SCtop10 x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/NTDzCGKsbI
UW seals win after breathtaking rally
HOW ELSE WOULD IT END?! AN ABSOLUTE BATTLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP POINT!!!#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/5BKee1Obue— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
Nebraska fans celebrate at PBA watch party
FIRED UP BACK HOME.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) December 19, 2021
LET'S GOOOO‼️ pic.twitter.com/gzrebtdKsR
