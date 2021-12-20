Alberts on the radio: Spring Game set for April 9; football survey going out to fans; praise for volleyball

"I know what Coach Frost's plan is. It's a very good plan," Alberts said. "He's got some work to do in a specific area, but I think in general there's common sense and logic to his thinking."

Volleyball praise: Alberts was in attendance for Nebraska's epic five-set loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA volleyball championship, capping a season that saw NU go from three straight nonconference losses to the edge of a title.

"That had to be one of the best coaching jobs he's done," Alberts said of NU coach John Cook. "You certainly hurt for those young ladies. There were a lot of tears in that locker room … they played like champions."

The volleyball team, Alberts said, is the model for the rest of the Athletic Department.

"That team chose to be great, and chose to care, and chose to love each other," Alberts said. "That takes leadership. Genuine, authentic leadership."

Baseball facility update: The Athletic Department is working with Husker baseball coach Will Bolt on potential upgrades to Haymarket Park as the complex moves past its 20th birthday.