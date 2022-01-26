Alberts on the radio: Many end zone bleacher seats to be widened at Memorial Stadium for 2022

"Typically you're looking at a response rate that is, I don't know, it's not a high rate," Alberts said. "Husker Nation, as they always do, is just a little bit different."

Alberts said it's "really, really important to us" that people have taken the survey.

"I can't believe that all of them are just filling it out for the donation points that they get. I think the reality is that they're genuinely interested in giving us constructive feedback. The feedback has been really, really good. We're going to need some time now to sort through all the data.

"It is so much data. So much more than you'd imagine. But some general themes emerge early."

Alberts said that eventually all of the results will be made public.

Two things that are not immediately on the docket: selling alcohol in the stadium and moving from a turf playing surface to natural grass.

"The reality is this is a tough one. It's a challenge," Alberts said of the alcohol conversation, noting that he hadn't seen all the data from the survey yet.