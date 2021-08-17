Alberts is 'really confident' Nebraska football's sellout streak will continue

Trev Alberts wasn't ready to officially call it.
But it appears Nebraska football's sellout streak at Memorial Stadium is headed toward being safe for another season.
There have been whispers that the 375-game stretch, put on pause last season when only handfuls of people were allowed into Big Ten stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic, might be in danger of ending with a home opener against FCS member Fordham on Sept. 4, and a second home game a week later against Buffalo, for a Husker program that has won 12 games the last three seasons.
But since Alberts moved into the athletic director's office around a month ago, he's been pleased with NU's efforts to get tickets sold.
"I'm really confident we're going to be sold out," Alberts said Tuesday after speaking at a Face the Chamber event at the Country Club of Lincoln.
"We just had a couple games that weren't quite where we needed them to be, and you can probably guess what those are," Alberts said. "But I'm really proud of our team, proud of the effort that they put in, and quite frankly really proud of the response of what our fans have been in terms of the importance of the sellout streak to them."
In Alberts' remarks to a room full of Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members, the sellout streak didn't take long to come up. Alberts said he was "pleased" with where football ticket sales were for the Memorial Stadium streak that goes back to Bob Devaney's first season as head coach in 1962.
Alberts told reporters NU didn't have a plan to release any ticket sales numbers publicly, but there is an internal plan to keep sales moving.
"We met again this morning, and we're continuing to sell tickets, which is really good," Alberts said.
As far as something that could potentially attract fans to games, Alberts briefly spoke on the potential of selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium and Nebraska's other venues.
The question came up after the weekend's Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium, which saw the approximately 90,000 people in attendance have the ability to purchase beer at stands around the stadium.
Alberts called the Brooks concert a success, and said NU learned a lot from the event.
"There were some areas where we learned, and … I don't think that we had any major issues, which I think was really good," Alberts said. "But I want to be very clear that the Garth Brooks concert doesn't have any direct connection either way to our football program and how we handle potential (alcohol) sales down the road."
It would be a "significant process" to introduce alcohol sales, Alberts said.
"But if you are going to go down that path, I think there's some infrastructure needs that would have to be put in place. So it's not something that you turn around and announce the next day," Alberts said. "We’ll see where it goes. We have other sports as well, and we’re just happy to get through the Garth Brooks concert and have a great concert and a great evening for Nebraskans, and to do it in a safe way."
