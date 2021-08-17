Alberts is 'really confident' Nebraska football's sellout streak will continue

Alberts told reporters NU didn't have a plan to release any ticket sales numbers publicly, but there is an internal plan to keep sales moving.

"We met again this morning, and we're continuing to sell tickets, which is really good," Alberts said.

As far as something that could potentially attract fans to games, Alberts briefly spoke on the potential of selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium and Nebraska's other venues.

The question came up after the weekend's Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium, which saw the approximately 90,000 people in attendance have the ability to purchase beer at stands around the stadium.

Alberts called the Brooks concert a success, and said NU learned a lot from the event.

"There were some areas where we learned, and … I don't think that we had any major issues, which I think was really good," Alberts said. "But I want to be very clear that the Garth Brooks concert doesn't have any direct connection either way to our football program and how we handle potential (alcohol) sales down the road."

It would be a "significant process" to introduce alcohol sales, Alberts said.