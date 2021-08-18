Alberts, Frost address NCAA investigation into analyst use; coach has been 'very accessible' to NCAA

Frost was asked if the report would be a distraction for the team ahead of the Aug. 28 opener at Illinois.

"Our players have been laser-focused on Illinois," Frost said. "They're still laser-focused on Illinois."

According to The Action Network, the NCAA has conducted extensive interviews, including Frost and several others in the program.

It is not clear how long the NCAA investigation has been underway or when it might conclude, but Alberts said, not surprisingly, that the investigation predates his arrival as Nebraska's athletic director last month.

Alberts said on Wednesday that he found out about the ongoing investigation when he started at NU and added, "We really do look forward to a later date when we can add some context and some additional details to what the investigation entails."

An NCAA spokesperson had no comment, citing the organization's policy not to comment on "current, pending or potential investigations."