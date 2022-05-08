Al Papik, who impacted sports at Doane and Nebraska for decades, passes away at 95

Al Papik, who had two storied runs in athletics — first at Doane and later at Nebraska — passed away peacefully Saturday, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced Sunday. He was 95.

Papik served many roles at Nebraska between 1973-1999, first as director of admissions and later as an assistant director of athletics and compliance coordinator.

A 1950 graduate of Doane, Papik was named head football and track coach at Doane in 1955, a position he held for 18 years. He was named the Journal Star's state college coach of the year twice.

Papik's hand in athletics also stretched to high schools. He was the head official at the Nebraska state track and field meet for 23 years.

Papik has been recognized by numerous groups for his athletic contributions — Nebraska Football Foundation Hall of Fame, Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame, NAIA Hall of Fame, Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, Nebraska Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame, Doane Athletics Hall of Fame and Nebraska Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Doane's football field is named after Papik, and Nebraska named part of the Herman Student Life Complex in West Stadium after him.

