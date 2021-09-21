Ahead of showdown with Huskers, Sparty rises in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings

The Buckeyes poured it on late to pull away from Tulsa, but overall weren’t particularly impressive. A TU touchdown with 12:07 remaining pulled the visitors within 27-20 before two late touchdowns for the hosts forged the more comfortable final margin. The good news? Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson is really good. He rushed for 277 and three touchdowns.

4. Michigan State (3-0, 1-0)

Previous: 7. LW: W 38-17 at Miami.

How about the Spartans? Mel Tucker’s team is off to one of the most impressive starts in the conference and certainly the most surprising. MSU was locked in a close game with the Hurricanes on the road, but dominated in the fourth quarter to the tune of 21-3. Kenneth Walker rushed for 172 yards and Peyton Thorne threw four touchdown passes. Walker, a Wake Forest transfer, has 493 rushing yards and five touchdowns through three games and is averaging 8.6 per carry.

5. Michigan (3-0, 0-0)

Previous: 4. LW: W 63-10 vs. Northern Illinois.