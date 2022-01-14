Ahead of his first playoff game, ex-Husker Zac Taylor tells cold tales, including a very chilly 2006 Big 12 title game loss

After going undrafted in the NFL, and a brief offseason stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor signed with the Winnipeg Bombers of the CFL.

Winnipeg in November? You can probably guess how that felt, especially for Taylor, who at the time was the Bombers' fourth-string quarterback.

"I would practice with two hooded sweatshirts underneath my helmet and I would throw with ski gloves, and it was very difficult," Taylor recalls. "I don't remember those practices with great fondness.

"I was trying to survive at practice so I wore ski gloves and just shot put about every throw I had."

Being a former quarterback, Taylor knows the ins and outs of the position well, and he's currently coaching one of the top young gunslingers in the league in Joe Burrow. Together, they have revived the Bengals franchise.

If Burrow needs advice on how to throw in the cold, he has a good source to ask, which led to Taylor talking about another Husker memory this week.

It was 2006 at Nebraska, and Taylor connected with Maurice Purify — who played for the Bengals, by the way — for a 63-yard touchdown against Texas in snow flurries at Memorial Stadium.