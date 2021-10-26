Ahead of a pivotal weekend for many teams, Parker Gabriel's power rankings take the pulse of the Big Ten

8. Purdue (4-3, 2-2)

The Boilermakers played as a top-25 team for the first time since 2007 and promptly lost by three scores at home to Wisconsin. That despite holding UW quarterback Graham Mertz to 5-of-8 passing for 52 yards. Purdue, though, rushed for minus 13 and Aidan O’Connell threw three interceptions. That won’t work. Now Jeff Brohm’s team travels to Nebraska before playing Michigan State and Ohio State back-to-back.

9. Illinois (3-5, 2-3)

How about Bret Bielema’s week? He took criticism for the frank nature in which he sized up his own roster — including discussing the concerning lack of depth and production that former coach Lovie Smith’s staff had recruited on the offensive line — and then his team went out and beat Penn State in nine overtimes. They did it despite Artur Sitkowski finishing 8-of-19 for 38 yards and turning it over three times. UI rushed for 357 yards against PSU. Now the Illini host Rutgers on Saturday with a chance to capture a little bit of good feeling as Bielema’s first year at the helm rolls on.