Ahead of a pivotal weekend for many teams, Parker Gabriel's power rankings take the pulse of the Big Ten

Four of Parker Gabriel's top six teams square off this weekend. Also, who has the inside track to win the West?
1. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 54-7 at Indiana.
The Buckeyes are rolling. OSU won its fifth straight game and has now scored 52-plus in four straight games. C.J. Stroud threw four touchdowns against the Hoosiers and now has 22 against just three interceptions on the season to go along with 1,965 passing yards. After the early loss to Oregon and a couple of uninspiring outings overall, Ryan Day’s team heads to the end of October looking like the clear class of the Big Ten once again.
2. Michigan (7-0, 4-0)
Previous: 2. LW: W 33-7 vs. Northwestern.
The Wolverines rushed for 294 yards — including 229 and all four touchdowns from their dynamic running back duo of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins — and held Northwestern to 233 total yards and rolled to a victory on the strength of 27 points in the middle two quarters. That sets up a top-10, in-state showdown Saturday in East Lansing against the Spartans. The winner will be in the best position to challenge OSU for the East.
3. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)
Previous: 3. LW: Idle.
The Spartans come off a bye week to host a massive in-state rivalry game against Michigan on Saturday. Mel Tucker’s team opened as about a four-point home underdog against the Wolverines. Can MSU’s dynamic trio of playmakers — RB Kenneth Walker and WRs Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor — give the stout Michigan defense trouble?
4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)
Previous: 4. LW: Idle.
The Hawkeyes had a week to lick wounds after a disappointing loss to Purdue. Now they return to action by hosting Wisconsin in a game that has major ramifications for the West Division. Can the Iowa offense, which ranks 13th in the Big Ten and No. 119 nationally at 310.9 yards per game, get enough done against a stingy UW defense?
5. Minnesota (5-2, 3-1)
Previous: 6. LW: W 34-16 vs. Maryland.
The Gophers held serve with a crossover win against the Terps and are still in a great position in the West. They did it by rushing 56 times for 326 yards and four touchdowns. So now P.J. Fleck’s team has a road trip to Northwestern and a home game with Illinois before a Nov. 14 trip to Iowa. If the Gophers get to 7-2 and 5-1 by then — and they’ll be favored to do just that — the West could well be Minnesota’s to lose.
6. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)
Previous: 8. LW: W 30-13 at Purdue.
The Badgers forced five turnovers, held Purdue to 206 total yards and put a third straight win overall on the board. Paul Chryst’s team isn’t pretty offensively, but the Badgers apparently identified their 1-2 punch at running back in Chez Mellusi and 17-year-old freshman Braelon Allen. The pair accounted for 249 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. UW, meanwhile, is second nationally in total defense both per game (223 yards allowed) and per play (3.93 allowed), trailing only Georgia in both metrics. The path to a division title almost has to include a win at Iowa on Saturday.
7. Penn State (5-2, 2-2)
Previous: 5. LW: L 20-18 vs. Illinois, 9OT
A brutal, season-rattling loss for the Nittany Lions in, you read that correctly, nine overtimes against an Illinois team that had almost entirely lacked punch. The new overtime rules in college enabled this wacky result. The teams traded empty two-point tries beginning in the third overtime until both converted in the eighth extra period. Then Illinois won it in the ninth in college’s version of penalty kicks. James Franklin’s team now faces an uphill battle in the East thanks to, oddly enough, two losses to West Division teams. Ouch.
8. Purdue (4-3, 2-2)
Previous: 7. LW: L 30-13 vs. Wisconsin.
The Boilermakers played as a top-25 team for the first time since 2007 and promptly lost by three scores at home to Wisconsin. That despite holding UW quarterback Graham Mertz to 5-of-8 passing for 52 yards. Purdue, though, rushed for minus 13 and Aidan O’Connell threw three interceptions. That won’t work. Now Jeff Brohm’s team travels to Nebraska before playing Michigan State and Ohio State back-to-back.
9. Illinois (3-5, 2-3)
Previous: 11. LW: W 20-18 at Penn State, 9OT
How about Bret Bielema’s week? He took criticism for the frank nature in which he sized up his own roster — including discussing the concerning lack of depth and production that former coach Lovie Smith’s staff had recruited on the offensive line — and then his team went out and beat Penn State in nine overtimes. They did it despite Artur Sitkowski finishing 8-of-19 for 38 yards and turning it over three times. UI rushed for 357 yards against PSU. Now the Illini host Rutgers on Saturday with a chance to capture a little bit of good feeling as Bielema’s first year at the helm rolls on.
10. Maryland (4-3, 1-3)
Previous: 9. LW: L 34-16 at Minnesota.
Maryland lost its third straight and hasn’t scored more than 17 points in that stretch. Mike Locksley’s team will have a chance to get back in the win column Saturday against Indiana, but then has Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan. That’s tough duty.
11. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)
Previous: 12. LW: Idle.
The Huskers have lost two straight and four of five overall. They come off the bye week as a home favorite against Purdue. Scott Frost’s team likely needs to win three of its final four — against the Boilermakers, OSU, UW and Iowa — to avoid a fifth consecutive year without a bowl berth.
12. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3)
Previous: 13. LW: L 33-7 at Michigan.
No upset here on an otherwise crazy day in college football. The Wildcats mustered just 10 first downs and got outscored 17-0 in the third quarter after getting to halftime within three points. Now Pat Fitzgerald’s team hosts Minnesota to close out October before beginning November with Iowa and Wisconsin.
13. Indiana (2-5, 0-4)
Previous: 10. LW: L 54-7 vs. Ohio State.
The Hoosiers’ miserable autumn continued with a blowout loss to the Buckeyes. Any hope of getting the ship righted and competing for the division is gone, and now even qualifying for a bowl game feels like a tall task. Indiana has Maryland on Saturday before opening November at Michigan.
14. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4)
Previous: 14. LW: Idle.
The Scarlet Knights didn’t play and now return to action with a trip to Illinois, where they’ll try to land their first conference win of the season.
