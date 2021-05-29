After year-plus NCAA dead period, the June recruiting bonanza is finally about to begin

When the calendar turns to June 1, the NCAA will emerge from a 444-day recruiting dead period first put in place in March 2020 due to rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
It is going to be a wild ride for four weeks. Much of the attention and headlines will tilt toward big weekends full of official visitors and perhaps runs of players making their college decisions.
Nebraska will be no exception. The Huskers are expected to host somewhere in the neighborhood of 20-25 official visitors over the month of June in addition to a full slate of camps on campus, staff camps in other parts of the country, and have myriad unofficial visitors from the 2022 class and beyond, too.
“June, that’s going to be a marathon now,” NU running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held said this spring. “I told my wife, ‘I’ll see you in a month.’ There’s just no way. It’s travel, it’s (working) 18-hour days because we have to make up for so much lost time of getting kids on official visits, the camps, traveling to other camps, which is awesome because we’re excited to actually get to go out and see kids in person or have kids on our campus.”
One of the biggest wrinkles this summer is the NCAA’s decision to allow prospective athletes to work out for up to an hour in front of coaching staffs on campus, part of an effort to make up for all the in-person evaluation time lost over the past year-plus.
That’s how a relatively unheralded prospect like North Platte linebacker Vince Genatone ends up with a schedule like this one.
“On June 6, I’m going to Cal. On June 11, I’m going to Nebraska. On the 14th, I’ll be at Boise State and on the 19th, I’ll be at Washington State. Then on the 22nd, I’m going to Wyoming,” Genatone told the Journal Star this week.
Genatone (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) might have been a late bloomer on the recruiting scene even without the pandemic. He moved from Casper, Wyoming, to North Platte about a year ago, played linebacker in the fall, won the 195-pound wrestling state championship over the winter, then turned heads by running 10.87 seconds in the 100 meters at 205 pounds this spring.
Along the way, he collected scholarship offers from Football Championship Subdivision schools like Montana and Northern Arizona. Earlier this month, he picked up his first Football Bowl Subdivision offer from Southern Mississippi.
Now, he’ll get a chance to impress Power Five college football coaches this summer.
Genatone said he doesn’t know what to expect from the individual workout sessions or how much variance there will be from school to school.
“My plan is to just treat it like another day,” he said. “I don’t want to overthink it. I’m just going to do what I do and hope that that’s what they want.”
Schools will use the workouts for different reasons, but mostly to evaluate whether to offer a player a scholarship. In some cases, it might help clear up a pecking order for potential transfers. Nebraska, of course, is always looking to sort out its list of potential walk-ons, too.
Nebraska has multiple official visitors already confirmed for each of the four weekends of June. For comparison, NU hosted 11 official visitors in the spring and summer of 2019, so it is planning to approximately double that number this year.
Any 2022 player who wants to use all five visits next month has to make at least one mid-week trip, since the quiet period only includes four weekends. NU will have at least a couple of those later in the month in tight end Gabe Burkle (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado).
First, though, the Huskers are kicking things off by having at least eight confirmed official visitors next weekend.
Among the group: Quarterback Richard Torres (San Antonio, Texas) and running back Justin Williams (Dallas, Georgia).
"Me, personally, I’ve been to one college, but I’ve never been far away to see what any other schools look like," Williams, rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports, told the Journal Star earlier this spring. "It’s really exciting because I finally get to see what colleges and facilities look like in person instead of just in photos and videos and stuff."
The 6-foot, 200-pound East Paulding High standout will follow up his trip to Lincoln with official visits to West Virginia and Louisville the next two weekends, according to his 247Sports profile.
That group of visitors pairs with the first of two Friday Night Lights camps Nebraska is hosting on June 4 and June 18. The second of those two weekends will also be a sizable one on campus, because the Huskers have their Adidas “Pipeline” linemen camp on June 19 and are also hosting a recruiting barbecue like they did in June 2019.
That’s undoubtedly the kind of event Nebraska will try to have a bunch of Class of 2023 and 2024 players on campus for.
It also, right now, feels like it’s still quite a ways off. That’s the way June is going to be on the recruiting front: A marathon and also a sprint.
