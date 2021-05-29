After year-plus NCAA dead period, the June recruiting bonanza is finally about to begin

When the calendar turns to June 1, the NCAA will emerge from a 444-day recruiting dead period first put in place in March 2020 due to rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

It is going to be a wild ride for four weeks. Much of the attention and headlines will tilt toward big weekends full of official visitors and perhaps runs of players making their college decisions.

Nebraska will be no exception. The Huskers are expected to host somewhere in the neighborhood of 20-25 official visitors over the month of June in addition to a full slate of camps on campus, staff camps in other parts of the country, and have myriad unofficial visitors from the 2022 class and beyond, too.

“June, that’s going to be a marathon now,” NU running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held said this spring. “I told my wife, ‘I’ll see you in a month.’ There’s just no way. It’s travel, it’s (working) 18-hour days because we have to make up for so much lost time of getting kids on official visits, the camps, traveling to other camps, which is awesome because we’re excited to actually get to go out and see kids in person or have kids on our campus.”