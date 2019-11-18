By the time Saturday arrives, Nebraska will be without a win for six calendar weeks, prompting unwelcome memories of last season's 0-6 start.
There have been plenty of reasons for this year's streak. But one stands out above all the others, as it has most of the season.
Nebraska hasn't found a way to finish games.
"It kind of feels like we still don’t have that determination to put things away," running back Wyatt Mazour said Monday. "And I think that’s the last hurdle that we need to overcome, because you guys have seen our offense, and we can move the ball whenever we’re not making mistakes. And those mistakes are often critical, and drive killers."
One doesn't need to look far to see what Mazour is talking about.
Five times against the Badgers, Nebraska took the ball into its opponent's territory and came away with zero points. Four times NU was inside the 40. Three times inside the 30. Twice inside the 20. Zip. On Nebraska's final possession of the game, Mazour was stopped at the Wisconsin 1-yard line.
"A little more grit, a little more want, that’s what it all comes down to," offensive lineman Matt Farniok said. "We’ve done it pretty much all year, we’ve proved that we can move the ball, we’ve proved that we can really do what we need to do, but we need to find just a little more something.
"Whatever it is, we need to find a little bit more within ourselves across the boards. There’s no wishing that we’re gonna score, we are going to score. There’s no other second thoughts about it."
After not being able to finish games against Indiana and Purdue, the Huskers couldn't finish drives against Wisconsin. Maybe that was going through head coach Scott Frost's mind when he said it feels like NU is close, but still "miles away."
And maybe it will be on the mind of Nebraska's players this week as they prepare for a game against Maryland that certainly seems more "winnable" than some over the last month and a half.
"I would say it’s different, but in a lot of ways it’s kind of the same (as last season). Which is kind of frustrating because this is Year 2, so we should have started out the year strong and then built off that," Mazour said. "So I think this year it’s kind of been more so of those one or two mistakes a game that are just killing us, whereas last year it was kind of little mistakes everywhere."
Should Nebraska clean up enough of those mistakes against Maryland, a bowl bid would remain on the table heading into a Black Friday matchup with Iowa. And the Huskers might just head into that game with a little more swagger.
"Just kind of let us see it work. We know we’re better than what we started and we’re better than we were but it’s always nice when you have to get what you really want," Farniok said. "At the end of the day, the only thing we really want is a win. Right now we need to find a way just to simply finish. We’re doing a solid job of what we need to. But we just need that one more play, that one more step, and I think the season would be a lot different. That one little step, that one little hump we’ve got to get over makes all the difference."