After tussling with PSU's offensive line, Ty Robinson finds little trouble drifting off to sleep

"Pass rush has got to be better, obviously," Robinson said. "We have to get back there. I just feel our pressure isn't as good. But it's slowly getting there, especially after seeing what we did against Penn State. I feel like we're definitely going in the right direction."

With Nebraska clinging to a 30-23 lead Saturday, the Husker defense twice in the final 7:40 of the game forced fourth-down incompletions deep in its own territory. With 37 seconds remaining, Stille's pocket pressure forced quarterback Will Levis' errant throw, setting off a wild celebration on NU's sideline.

"The feelings and emotions that rushed through my body, they're unexplainable," Robinson said. "Ben's worked so hard all five years he's been here. To make that play, that's the kind of player he is when it comes down to that crunch-time opportunity. I expect it out of him and anybody else on the D-line. I have that trust. I know he's going to go make that play."

Although its statistics are relatively modest — Nebraska ranks 84th nationally in total defense — Robinson said the entire unit's chemistry has improved. The Huskers' run defense clearly has made strides, as they're allowing 4.4 yards per carry after allowing 5.7 in Big Ten play in 2019.