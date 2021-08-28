After talk of commitment to run game, Huskers sputter badly against new-look Illini defense

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska finally had the depth at running back, finally had the strength in the offensive line, finally had the commitment to a downhill running game.

That was often the word out of fall camp, where the Huskers worked behind closed doors on an offensive plan for Illinois that perhaps many thought would mimic what NU did to end the 2020 season at Rutgers.

NU even kept its starting running back a secret all the way up until freshman Gabe Ervin trotted on the field with the offense, in an effort to perhaps game the slightest edge.

Then the game started.

"Not very good," said NU coach Scott Frost in his blunt assessment. "Bottom line is we've got to run the ball better early and then once we got behind, we weren't able to commit to it as much."

Nebraska tried three running backs Saturday — Ervin, Markese Stepp and Rahmir Johnson.

Those three combined for 19 carries, 54 yards, and one touchdown. They averaged 2.8 yards per carry. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the Huskers expected one front from Illinois and got a different one. NU "guessed wrong" in what it would see from the Illini in the run-up to the game.

But any adjustments NU made didn't seem to work.