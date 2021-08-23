After taking up boxing, Williams hopes to punch through to better health in final college season

For a player who missed nearly all of 2019 with an injury and had to grind through last year's shortened season, that meant finding any way possible to improve his fitness in 2021.

Williams did his boxing training at Speedway Village in southeast Lincoln, and would sometimes bring a few teammates along to give it a try.

"But they don't make it all the way through (the workout)," Williams said.

Williams, who was awarded a Blackshirt on Monday, is expected to be one of the linchpins in the back end of Nebraska's defense. He's shown a penchant for forcing turnovers when healthy — he forced and recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Penn State last year. In 2018, he forced two fumbles, recovered one and intercepted two passes.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is hoping to get back to that 2018 form in his final year of college football after last season finishing with a career-high 51 tackles.

"It's just a product of being in the right place at the right time," Williams said of creating turnovers. "In practice, we work on punching the ball out; in practice, we work on catching interceptions.