After taking up boxing, Williams hopes to punch through to better health in final college season

If Deontai Williams had his choice, he would prefer to punch the ball free from offensive players.
But after a disjointed 2020 season that left the senior defensive back fatigued mentally and physically, Williams decided to try a different kind of punching.
The sixth-year senior said Monday he incorporated boxing into his offseason workouts to help improve his cardiovascular health, and he hopes it helps his stamina hold up for a full season, too.
"Last year we had COVID, so it was on and off camps and stuff like that. So I wouldn't say I was out of shape (but) I would say I was a little exhausted from having double camps and stuff like that starting that season," Williams said.
"So I couldn't give — I gave 100%, but I couldn't give the 110% that I wanted to."
Nebraska had just two days of spring ball and four days of preseason camp before two separate shutdowns last year, then had a truncated run-up to the season that finally began in October.
The COVID season was hard on Nebraska's entire team, Williams said. Players were starting to wear down four games into what ended up being an eight-game campaign that included an unexpected bye week when Wisconsin couldn't field a team because of COVID-19 protocols.
"That COVID year messed everything up," Williams said.
For a player who missed nearly all of 2019 with an injury and had to grind through last year's shortened season, that meant finding any way possible to improve his fitness in 2021.
Williams did his boxing training at Speedway Village in southeast Lincoln, and would sometimes bring a few teammates along to give it a try.
"But they don't make it all the way through (the workout)," Williams said.
Williams, who was awarded a Blackshirt on Monday, is expected to be one of the linchpins in the back end of Nebraska's defense. He's shown a penchant for forcing turnovers when healthy — he forced and recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Penn State last year. In 2018, he forced two fumbles, recovered one and intercepted two passes.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is hoping to get back to that 2018 form in his final year of college football after last season finishing with a career-high 51 tackles.
"It's just a product of being in the right place at the right time," Williams said of creating turnovers. "In practice, we work on punching the ball out; in practice, we work on catching interceptions.
"So it depends on how you attack practice. Because once you attack practice like that — (getting) as many as you can get, you're definitely going to get one in the game when you get your opportunity."
It helps too, to have team captain Cam Taylor-Britt making big plays on the field at the same time.
"That pushes me even more. I see him making plays, I feel like I've got to make a play," Williams said. "... I know I'm getting watched by the young guys as well at my position."
