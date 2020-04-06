After surging to playing time in Year 1, TE Hickman 'determined' to play a big role for Huskers

Then by November, Nebraska was finding ways to get Hickman, an Omaha Burke graduate, on the field while retaining his redshirt, including playing time on offense against Purdue, Maryland and Iowa.

“We didn’t play him as many snaps as we wanted to because of circumstances in the game and because of him being sick,” Frost said after the first of those three games. “But when he was out there he did a great job. He has consistently been one of our best, if not our best perimeter blocker in practice so he was just able to show that in the game.”

That kind of progress in Year 1 will make a lot of people excited about the future. Of course, Hickman’s stat sheet production was modest to say the least — one catch for no gain — but he’s one of those players that caught the eye when he was on the field.

And that, Burke coach Paul Limongi said recently, came as little surprise to him.

“With Chris it really didn’t surprise me because he loves to compete. He’s a competitor, he wants to win in everything he does and he’s a confident young man,” Limongi said. “He just wasn’t going to be denied.”

In fact, the fast track is a familiar place for Hickman.