There was an additional Blackshirt hanging in the locker room before Monday's football practice.
No. 13.
JoJo Domann has been one of Nebraska's top defenders this season, and he was rewarded with a black practice jersey.
"It was nice (and) it was fun,” Domann said at Monday's news conference. “If you have a dream and the courage to pursue it, anything can happen. Earning a Blackshirt has been a process in the making over the last year and a half.”
NU coach Scott Frost said Domann probably deserved a Blackshirt a lot sooner. But the 6-foot-1, 235-pound versatile linebacker was slowed by injury at the start of fall camp, and missed several practices.
Domann showed no signs of rust. He has 20 tackles this year, and recorded his first sack against Illinois. He had four tackles against South Alabama.
"His play on the field has certainly been deserving of a Blackshirt," Frost said.