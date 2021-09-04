After 'spitting and sputtering' early, Huskers score on seven straight drives to roll past Fordham, 52-7

Sometimes, a team that’s stuck in a rut just needs a spark.
Sometimes, that spark comes from an unpredictable place.
For Nebraska on Saturday against FCS team Fordham at Memorial Stadium, the spark came from a special teams unit.
After a quarter-plus of looking the approximate on-field equal of its Big Ten foe, Fordham lined up for a field-goal attempt that, if successful, would have leveled the score at 10.
Instead, senior Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke blocked the kick with his facemask.
The offense finally kicked into gear and scored twice in the final 7 minutes, 40 seconds, before halftime to take a three-score lead, and the Huskers reeled off the game’s final 45 points in a comfortable 52-7 home-opening victory.
“We needed it,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “We had such a good camp and going into that first game had high hopes. The kids really believe in how much progress they’ve made and how much better of a team they are. Then Game 1 didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but that doesn’t change the progress that we’ve made. We’ve got a tough slate of games, we’ve got a long season. We’ve got to keep getting better.
“This team is going to compete with anybody we go on the field with, and then it’s a matter of playing clean and making somebody else beat us, not beating ourselves.”
The numbers didn’t look bad by the time 30 minutes had passed. Nebraska gave up 288 yards but also rolled up 322 on 47 snaps.
By the end, Nebraska (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) had 633 offensive yards on 95 snaps and dominant advantages in almost every statistical category.
“We settled in OK,” Frost said. “I was frustrated at the beginning. We were sputtering a little bit. I’ve got to give credit to that team, (Fordham coach Joe Conlin’s) team. … They’re a good team. I’m sure they’ll have a good year.
“We did a couple dumb things at the beginning of the game, put the ball on the ground, spitting and sputtering a little bit, but ended up catching momentum a little bit and it looked a lot better.”
Martinez and Gabe Ervin botched an exchange — Frost said it was supposed to be a naked bootleg but wasn’t sure if Ervin clamped down on the ball or if Martinez mishandled it — and the offense as a whole looked shaky over the first three drives, but by halftime, the quarterback was 12-of-16 for 177 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” said Martinez, who finished 17-of-23 for 254 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 33 yards plus the two scores.
When the defense opened the second half with a three-and-out, it momentarily had to rally the troops after Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a bouncing punt and turned the ball back over to Fordham. But senior safety Deontai Williams picked him up with a fourth-down interception, and Nebraska marched right down the field again and scored for the fourth straight time, extending the lead to 31-7 at the 8:24 mark of the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to walk-on tight end and Northern Arizona transfer Chancellor Brewington.
That was part of a streak in which the Huskers scored on six straight trips and turned a 7-7 game into a blowout.
In fact, after two punts in their first three chances, Nebraska had eight straight drives that covered at least 50 yards — seven scores and a lost fumble from No. 2 quarterback Logan Smothers in the fourth quarter — before taking a knee on the final snap of the afternoon.
Other observations from Saturday
Toure has Martinez’s trust: Martinez clearly has a lot of confidence throwing the ball to senior wide receiver Samori Toure.
He targeted the senior transfer from Montana 11 times and Toure finished with eight catches for 133 yards. He also took three option pitches for 35 yards and a third-quarter touchdown.
Toure can line up all over the field, but he does good work out of the slot and proved to be a big-play threat over the middle.
On Saturday, Nebraska worked a lot of players at receiver but operated without junior Oliver Martin, who led the Huskers in receiving against Illinois. Frost said Martin has a minor injury.
Markese Stepp looks like NU’s best back: He blew a pass-protection assignment against Illinois last week and came out on some passing downs Saturday against Fordham, but Stepp, the USC transfer, appears to be the Huskers’ most natural runner.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder logged 101 yards on 18 carries, while starter Gabe Ervin had six for 17 with a long of 5 over the first three quarters.
At times early, NU’s offensive line didn’t create much room to operate, but the Huskers’ run scheme requires backs to have patience and vision and to find vertical cracks to expose. It takes some getting used to at game speed — remember, Dedrick Mills did his best work in the second half of both of his seasons in Lincoln — but so far Stepp has looked the most comfortable operating and finding room to run among the Huskers’ options.
Stepp said the offensive line “blocked their asses off today,” and indeed the Huskers did lean on Fordham as the game went along, finishing with 329 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 65 total carries. All six scholarship backs got at least five carries.
Turnovers cover up some early defensive warts: Nebraska’s defense didn’t exactly come out guns blazing, but turnovers can cover up a lot of warts.
Fordham’s offense went 59 yards on its first drive, but the threat ended when NU got pressure and forced a high throw from quarterback Tim DeMorat. It bounced off the hands of a Rams receiver and into the waiting arms of NU senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann.
The Rams mounted a 75-yard scoring drive and had a chance for points again before the blocked field goal.
“We found out what they were trying to do with their game plan and we attacked it,” senior safety Deontai Williams said. “We got in the huddle and coach told us what scheme they were trying to do. I ain’t gonna lie, they had a great scheme at first, and we caught on and had to shut it down.”
Williams also logged two interceptions, and the three turnovers helped Nebraska keep the Rams from adding to their point total despite having 221 yards in the first half.
Then, that trio of sixth-year seniors — Williams, Domann and Dismuke — made four big plays that helped the Huskers take and keep control.
“Those guys are pretty special to me, JoJo and Deontai and Marquel and all those guys that decided to come back,” Frost said. “They’re our leaders and some of our best players, so I’m always happy when they have good things happen to them on the field.”
Nebraska got done what it wanted to by pulling ahead: The "W" in the record book was expected, of course, and is what counts most. But it represented a victory in its own right when the top groups got their work done in time to get a ton of young players exposure in a real game.
No. 2 quarterback Logan Smothers trotted onto the field late in the third quarter and got his first live work as a Husker. In all, he got 29 snaps, led two touchdown drives, completed a 30-yard pass down the field to Zavier Betts and lost a fumble.
Teddy Prochazka joined him at left tackle. Brewington made two crushing blocks before hauling in the short touchdown.
Freshman cornerback Marques Buford got his first playing time on defense, as did several others. By the end of the game, Nebraska had true freshmen like Koby Bretz on the field on defense.
This is the kind of day that can pay off down the road, whether it’s later in the 2021 season or beyond.
“I said it before the game, this is a program game,” Domann said. “We can show what we’re made of as a program from the top down. Obviously, we would have liked to get some of the younger guys in earlier, but needless to say, we got them in, and that’s huge. To get in front of a crowd, to get real reps where it counts and the stakes are higher, that does something to your psyche.
“For the young guys to get adjusted to that, acclimated to that early, is what we need so that if we need them in critical situations down the line, they’re more prepared than they would have been.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.