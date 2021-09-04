After 'spitting and sputtering' early, Huskers score on seven straight drives, roll past Fordham, 52-7

“We found out what they were trying to do with their game plan and we attacked it,” senior safety Deontai Williams said. “We got in the huddle and coach told us what scheme they were trying to do. I ain’t gonna lie, they had a great scheme at first, and we caught on and had to shut it down.”

Williams also logged two interceptions and the three turnovers helped Nebraska keep the Rams from adding to their point total despite having 221 yards in the first half.

That trio of sixth-year seniors, then, in Williams, Domann and Dismuke, made four big plays that helped the Huskers take and keep control.

“Those guys are pretty special to me, JoJo and Deontai and Marquel and all those guys that decided to come back,” Frost said. “They’re our leaders and some of our best players, so I’m always happy when they have good things happen to them on the field.”

Nebraska got done what it wanted to by pulling ahead: The "W" in the record book was expected, of course, and is what counts most. But it represented a victory in its own right when the top groups got their work done in time to get a ton of young players exposure in a real game.