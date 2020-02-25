After rough 2019, Husker kicker Pickering has competition on his hands

As the start of Nebraska spring football creeps closer — NU's first practice is March 9 — the Journal Star is looking at Cornhusker underclassmen who face particularly critical junctures. Spring is important for every player — no quarterbacks are on this list, for example, but the coming weeks will be an early litmus test of whether anybody can push Adrian Martinez for the starting job — but maybe particularly so for these guys.
This series runs in print Tuesday through Sunday and we'll start a new set — redshirts to watch — next week.
Tuesday: Junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor
Barret Pickering, sophomore, place-kicker
You have free articles remaining.
Given a strong finish to Barret Pickering's freshman season, Nebraska looked rock solid at place-kicker heading into the 2019 season.
One year later, NU is anything but settled at the position after a disastrous fall. Pickering suffered through multiple injuries, missed the Huskers’ first seven games, appeared in only four and made just 3 of 5 field-goal attempts after hitting his final 10 to close out 2018.
Six different players attempted kicks for Nebraska, and by the end of the season, Matt Waldoch, an in-season tryout player off the club soccer team, had supplanted Pickering. Waldoch made all four of his field-goal attempts in November and might just be the favorite to win the job entering spring ball.
NU has a new special teams staffer in Jonathan Rutledge and also new incoming kicking options in Chase Contrerez and Tyler Crawford, both walk-ons. Pickering is the only scholarship specialist on the roster, but this has the makings of a wide-open race. It would help, too, if he showed the ability to handle kickoff duties. Pickering averaged just 51.6 yards on nine kickoff attempts and did not record a touchback in 2019. He was limited to some degree in that department because of his injuries.
The Hoover, Alabama, native clearly has talent. He stepped into big moments down the stretch of his freshman year and delivered, including three clutch field goals in a 9-6 win over Michigan State. Then 2019 turned into essentially a lost cause. If there’s any silver lining, Pickering retained a redshirt season and has three years remaining.
Now, can he win his old job back?
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.