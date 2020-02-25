After rough 2019, Husker kicker Pickering has competition on his hands

As the start of Nebraska spring football creeps closer — NU's first practice is March 9 — the Journal Star is looking at Cornhusker underclassmen who face particularly critical junctures. Spring is important for every player — no quarterbacks are on this list, for example, but the coming weeks will be an early litmus test of whether anybody can push Adrian Martinez for the starting job — but maybe particularly so for these guys.

This series runs in print Tuesday through Sunday and we'll start a new set — redshirts to watch — next week.

Tuesday: Junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor

Barret Pickering, sophomore, place-kicker

Given a strong finish to Barret Pickering's freshman season, Nebraska looked rock solid at place-kicker heading into the 2019 season.

One year later, NU is anything but settled at the position after a disastrous fall. Pickering suffered through multiple injuries, missed the Huskers’ first seven games, appeared in only four and made just 3 of 5 field-goal attempts after hitting his final 10 to close out 2018.