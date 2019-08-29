{{featured_button_text}}
The beginning of the week for Nebraska football probably felt a little bit helter-skelter.

In a bit of a scheduling quirk, the first day of classes at UNL coincided with the beginning of game week. That not only meant a change in routine for the players who took part in training camp, but also featured the addition of 40-plus players who were not on the 110-man camp roster.

“We’re all kind of creatures of habit and we like our routines,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Tuesday.

Head coach Scott Frost said it showed a little bit early in the week.

“It was a little different this week starting class on the same day we were starting preparation for a game,” Frost said. “Wasn’t as happy with Tuesday and Wednesday practice as I would have liked to have been. They were good, but I just think going to class and the change in routine probably affected them a little.”

On top of all those schedule changes, Nebraska announced the indefinite suspension of two players on Wednesday, still has no answer on whether sophomore running back Maurice Washington will play Saturday and is dealing with the typical myriad of other things that crop up in the run-up to a gameday.

None of that is to say the Huskers are at major risk this weekend – they opened as 36.5-point favorites over South Alabama – and Frost said the team’s execution as the week went on only showed what he’s thought all offseason.

“Our team just needs to play like it’s been practicing all fall and we’re going to be in good shape,” he said. “Today was really good. So I think our guys are dialed and ready to go and excited to play a football game.”

With only a “fast Friday” practice standing between the Huskers and kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday, most of the questions that remain are the kind that only game action will settle.

“I guess you never really know how prepared you are until the first kickoff,” he said. ... “If I’m just comparing apples to apples to where we were last year, I know we’re a long way ahead of where we were. Guys’ understanding of things is better, I think they’re physically more ready to go, I think they’re fresh, I think they’re excited, I think they’re more confident.

“So I’m pleased with where we are right now, but we need to go out and prove it and keep improving from there.”

